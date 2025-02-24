EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

24.02.2025 13:23:32

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

24.02.2025 / 13:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 
Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 53
 
In the time period from 17 February 2025 until and including 21 February 2025, a number of 249,980 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 01 August 2023 the start of the share buyback and on 16 September 2024 the start of the second tranche.
 
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
17 February 2025 50,000 42.9257 2,146,285.00 XETRA
18 February 2025 50,000 43.4966 2,174,830.00 XETRA
19 February 2025 50,000 42.5865 2,129,325.00 XETRA
20 February 2025 49,980 42.0688 2,102,598.62 XETRA
21 February 2025 50,000 41.8056 2,090,280.00 XETRA
 
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 01 August 2023 until and including 21 February 2025 amounts to 43,475,133 shares.
 
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.
 
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
 
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 24 February 2025
 
Daimler Truck Holding AG
 
The Board of Management
 

 


Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
