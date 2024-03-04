EQS-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Release of a capital market information

Evonik Industries AG: Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



04.03.2024 / 11:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG, Essen, Germany, ISIN No. DE000EVNK013, has resolved to buy back own shares of the company. For this purpose, the Executive Board will be utilizing the authorization to purchase own shares granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on August 31, 2020 pursuant to Section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, “AktG”). The Supervisory Board has approved such share buy-back program.

The purpose of the buy-back is to offer the shares to employees of Evonik Industries AG and certain subordinated affiliated companies and to members of the management of subordinated affiliated companies of Evonik Industries AG in the course of a share purchase program according to Art. 5(2) lit. c) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 16, 2014 (“MAR”).

The share buy-back will not commence before March 6, 2024 (earliest possible purchase date) and will be completed by March 28, 2024 (latest possible purchase date). In this time period and in accordance with the resolved buy-back program, own shares of the company worth up to a maximum of EUR 113.8 million (plus transaction costs) may be repurchased. On the basis of the closing price in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (as of February 29, 2024: EUR 17.06) this corresponds to a volume of up to approx. 6,671,000 shares. In light of the experience from comparable programs the company assumes that the total volume of the actual buy-back will not exceed a scale of a maximum of EUR 14.3 million; on the basis of the aforementioned closing price in XETRA trading this corresponds to a volume of approximately 838,000 shares.

The buy-back is lead-managed by a bank which makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the shares independently of the company. The right of Evonik Industries AG to early terminate the mandate with the bank and to reassign it to another bank remains unaffected. The buy-back of own shares will be carried out in accordance with Art. 5(1) MAR as well as the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016 (“DR 2016/1052”).

The buy-back will exclusively be executed through the stock exchange in a manner that minimizes any impact on the share price. The maximum purchase price per repurchased share (excluding transaction costs) may not be more than 5 percent above or 5 percent below the price of the share of Evonik Industries AG determined in the opening auction in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the stock exchange trading day. In addition, in accordance with the trading conditions of Art. 3 DR 2016/1052, no purchase price will be paid which is higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the stock exchange where the purchase is carried out, including when the shares are traded on different trading venues. In accordance with the DR 2016/1052, no more than 25 % of the average daily volume of the shares at the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out may be acquired on any trading day; the average daily volume shall be based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.

The share buy-back may be suspended and resumed at any time in compliance with the applicable statutory provisions.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program will be disclosed in an adequate manner in accordance with Art. 2(2) and (3) DR 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of the execution of the transaction in a detailed and an aggregated form. Further, Evonik Industries AG will publish all disclosed transactions on its website https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/ in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052 and will keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.

Essen, March 4, 2024

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board