EQS-CMS: Evotec SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: EVOTEC SE / Completion of Share Repurchase Programme / Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Evotec SE: Release of a capital market information



17.11.2025 / 15:27 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Completion of Share Repurchase Programme / Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

The share repurchase programme of Evotec SE, the commencement of which was announced on 6 November 2025 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 7 November 2025, was completed within the published acquisition period from 7 November 2025 (earliest possible acquisition date) to 17 December 2025 (latest possible acquisition date).

From 7 November 2025 (inclusive) through 14 November 2025 (inclusive), a total of 290,000 shares were acquired under the share repurchase programme at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 5.3711 (total volume: EUR 1,545,734.24):

Date Shares Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Transaction amount (EUR) 07.11.2025 75,000 5.4559 409,193.25 10.11.2025 75,000 5.2409 393,067.58 11.11.2025 45,758 5.1554 235,900.70 12.11.2025 50,000 5.3860 269,300.95 13.11.2025 24,242 5.5243 133,919.64 14.11.2025 20,000 5.2176 104,352.12 Total 290,000 5.3711 1,545,734.24



The shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by Evotec SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The detailed transactions have been published on the Evotec SE website (https://www.evotec.com/share-buy-back-program).