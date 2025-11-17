EVOTEC Aktie
WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809
|
17.11.2025 15:27:23
EQS-CMS: Evotec SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: EVOTEC SE
Completion of Share Repurchase Programme / Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
The share repurchase programme of Evotec SE, the commencement of which was announced on 6 November 2025 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 7 November 2025, was completed within the published acquisition period from 7 November 2025 (earliest possible acquisition date) to 17 December 2025 (latest possible acquisition date).
From 7 November 2025 (inclusive) through 14 November 2025 (inclusive), a total of 290,000 shares were acquired under the share repurchase programme at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 5.3711 (total volume: EUR 1,545,734.24):
