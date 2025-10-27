freenet Aktie

WKN DE: A0Z2ZZ / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5

27.10.2025 12:01:03

EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 21st Interim Report
freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

27.10.2025 / 12:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 21st Interim Report

 

On 4 June 2025, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 3 June 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 (share buyback programme 2025).

 

Between 20 October 2025 and 24 October 2025, a total of 33,800 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

 

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

 

In the period from 20 October 2025 to 24 October 2025, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

 

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume  (in EUR)
20.10.2025 6,605 27.3297 180,512.67
21.10.2025 6,656 27.6115 183,782.14
22.10.2025 6,575 27.4305 180,355.54
23.10.2025 6,907 27.2931 188,513.44
24.10.2025 7,057 27.2106 192,025.20
Total 33,800 27.3725 925,188.99

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 4 June 2025 up to, and including, 24 October 2025 amounts to 2,076,409.

 

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (fn.de/sharebuyback).

 

Hamburg, October 2025

 

freenet AG

The Executive Board


27.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Internet: www.freenet.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

2219076  27.10.2025 CET/CEST

