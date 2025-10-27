freenet Aktie
WKN DE: A0Z2ZZ / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5
27.10.2025 12:01:03
EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG
/ Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 21st Interim Report
On 4 June 2025, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 3 June 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 (share buyback programme 2025).
Between 20 October 2025 and 24 October 2025, a total of 33,800 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.
The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.
In the period from 20 October 2025 to 24 October 2025, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 4 June 2025 up to, and including, 24 October 2025 amounts to 2,076,409.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (fn.de/sharebuyback).
Hamburg, October 2025
freenet AG
The Executive Board
27.10.2025 CET/CEST
|English
|freenet AG
|Hollerstraße 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|www.freenet.ag
2219076 27.10.2025 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|freenet AG
|27,26
|-0,07%