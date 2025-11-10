freenet Aktie
EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG
/ Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 23rd Interim Report
On 4 June 2025, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 3 June 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 (share buyback programme 2025).
Between 3 November 2025 and 7 November 2025, a total of 35,437 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.
The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.
In the period from 3 November 2025 to 7 November 2025, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 4 June 2025 up to, and including, 7 November 2025 amounts to 2,148,665.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (fn.de/sharebuyback).
Hamburg, November 2025
freenet AG
The Executive Board
10.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstraße 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freenet.ag
