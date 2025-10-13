EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 06 October 2025 to 10 October 2025

Infineon Technologies AG:

Share Buyback Program 2025 – 4th Weekly Report

Neubiberg 13 October 2025

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Week 4 from 06 October 2025 to 10 October 2025 / 4th Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 06 October 2025 to 10 October 2025, a number of 138,500 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025 that has been published by the announcement dated September 15, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2025

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 06 October 2025 24,000 33.7070 Xetra 07 October 2025 15,000 33.6885 Xetra 08 October 2025 44,000 32.9862 Xetra 09 October 2025 25,000 33.1056 Xetra 10 October 2025 30,500 32.2552 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 September 2025 until and including 10 October 2025 amounts to 488,300 shares.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board