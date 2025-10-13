Infineon Aktie

WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004

13.10.2025 11:49:53

EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 06 October 2025 to 10 October 2025
Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

13.10.2025 / 11:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG:
Share Buyback Program 2025 – 4th Weekly Report

 

Neubiberg 13 October 2025

 

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Week 4 from 06 October 2025 to 10 October 2025 / 4th Interim Report

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

In the period from 06 October 2025 to 10 October 2025, a number of 138,500 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025 that has been published by the announcement dated September 15, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2025

Date Aggregated volume
(Number of shares)		 Weighted average
share price (EUR)		 Trading venue
06 October 2025 24,000 33.7070 Xetra
07 October 2025 15,000 33.6885 Xetra
08 October 2025 44,000 32.9862 Xetra
09 October 2025 25,000 33.1056 Xetra
10 October 2025 30,500 32.2552 Xetra

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

 

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 September 2025 until and including 10 October 2025 amounts to 488,300 shares.

Infineon Technologies AG

 

The Management Board


13.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2211926  13.10.2025 CET/CEST

