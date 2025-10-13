Infineon Aktie
WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004
|
13.10.2025 11:49:53
EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Share buybacks from 06 October 2025 to 10 October 2025
Infineon Technologies AG:
Neubiberg 13 October 2025
Share Buyback Program 2025 – Week 4 from 06 October 2025 to 10 October 2025 / 4th Interim Report
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 06 October 2025 to 10 October 2025, a number of 138,500 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025 that has been published by the announcement dated September 15, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Share Buyback Program 2025
Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program
The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 September 2025 until and including 10 October 2025 amounts to 488,300 shares.
Infineon Technologies AG
The Management Board
13.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2211926 13.10.2025 CET/CEST
