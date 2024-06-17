17.06.2024 14:11:36

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

17.06.2024
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

                   
                 
                   
  Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052  
                   
  In the period from 10 June 2024 until and including 14 June 2024, a total number of 27,400 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.  
                   
  The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.  
                   
  The following quantities have been purchased:            
                   
  Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)      
  10/06/2024 242 70.9535 AQEU      
                   
  10/06/2024 893 71.3009 CEUX      
                   
  10/06/2024 390 71.0558 TQEX      
                   
  10/06/2024 5,675 70.9886 XETA      
                   
  11/06/2024 143 71.8322 AQEU      
                   
  11/06/2024 551 71.7214 CEUX      
                   
  11/06/2024 109 71.7000 TQEX      
                   
  11/06/2024 5,197 71.7908 XETA      
                   
  12/06/2024 242 72.5244 AQEU      
                   
  12/06/2024 108 72.4352 CEUX      
                   
  12/06/2024 93 72.6500 TQEX      
                   
  12/06/2024 2,557 72.0048 XETA      
                   
  13/06/2024 308 71.8000 AQEU      
                   
  13/06/2024 1,085 72.0631 CEUX      
                   
  13/06/2024 97 72.0299 TQEX      
                   
  13/06/2024 710 72.1774 XETA      
                   
  14/06/2024 130 70.7962 AQEU      
                   
  14/06/2024 1,376 70.7949 CEUX      
                   
  14/06/2024 758 71.0193 TQEX      
                   
  14/06/2024 6,736 70.9479 XETA      
                   
  The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 14 June 2024 therefore amounts to 389,067 shares.  
                   
  Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at  
  https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024  
                   
  Berlin, 17 June 2024

Scout24 SE

The Management Board		  

 


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
