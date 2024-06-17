|
17.06.2024 14:11:36
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
17.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1926757 17.06.2024 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen
|07.06.24
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.05.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.05.24
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.05.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.05.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
