EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



01.07.2024 / 14:08 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 In the period from 24 June 2024 until and including 28 June 2024, a total number of 15,700 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE. The following quantities have been purchased: Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 24/06/2024 111 71.3018 CEUX 24/06/2024 1 71.5000 TQEX 24/06/2024 1,388 71.1470 XETA 25/06/2024 50 71.2000 AQEU 25/06/2024 214 71.2000 CEUX 25/06/2024 9 71.2000 TQEX 25/06/2024 2,127 71.2826 XETA 26/06/2024 115 71.7022 CEUX 26/06/2024 62 71.6500 TQEX 26/06/2024 3,423 71.7609 XETA 27/06/2024 125 71.9000 TQEX 27/06/2024 1,575 71.9839 XETA 28/06/2024 25 71.4500 AQEU 28/06/2024 712 71.6051 CEUX 28/06/2024 42 71.2929 TQEX 28/06/2024 5,721 71.4423 XETA The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 28 June 2024 therefore amounts to 437,467 shares. Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024 Berlin, 01 July 2024



Scout24 SE



The Management Board

01.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com