EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

05.08.2024 / 13:54 CET/CEST

Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b), Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 In the period from 29 July 2024 until and including 02 August 2024, a total number of 16,824 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE. The following quantities have been purchased: Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 29/07/2024 922 71.9688 AQEU 29/07/2024 2,078 71.9883 XETA 30/07/2024 624 72.0498 XETA 31/07/2024 90 73.0500 CEUX 31/07/2024 410 73.2066 XETA 01/08/2024 10 72.2000 AQEU 01/08/2024 21 72.2000 CEUX 01/08/2024 1 72.2000 TQEX 01/08/2024 868 72.4638 XETA 02/08/2024 46 71.8870 AQEU 02/08/2024 6,876 71.9694 CEUX 02/08/2024 980 71.9912 TQEX 02/08/2024 3,898 71.9146 XETA The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 02 August 2024 therefore amounts to 552,207 shares. Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024 Berlin, 05 August 2024



Scout24 SE



The Management Board

