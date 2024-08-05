EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b), Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
05.08.2024 / 13:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b), Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|In the period from 29 July 2024 until and including 02 August 2024, a total number of 16,824 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The following quantities have been purchased:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price
|Market (MIC Code)
|
|
|
|
|29/07/2024
|922
|71.9688
|AQEU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|29/07/2024
|2,078
|71.9883
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|30/07/2024
|624
|72.0498
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|31/07/2024
|90
|73.0500
|CEUX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|31/07/2024
|410
|73.2066
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|01/08/2024
|10
|72.2000
|AQEU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|01/08/2024
|21
|72.2000
|CEUX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|01/08/2024
|1
|72.2000
|TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|01/08/2024
|868
|72.4638
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|02/08/2024
|46
|71.8870
|AQEU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|02/08/2024
|6,876
|71.9694
|CEUX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|02/08/2024
|980
|71.9912
|TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|02/08/2024
|3,898
|71.9146
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 02 August 2024 therefore amounts to 552,207 shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at
|
|
|https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berlin, 05 August 2024
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
|
05.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|
|Invalidenstraße 65
|
|10557 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1961187 05.08.2024 CET/CEST