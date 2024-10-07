Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 15:09:15

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

07.10.2024 / 15:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

In the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 04 October 2024, a total number of 39,699 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 23 September 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

 

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
26/09/2024 5,504 78.3653 XETA
27/09/2024 5,551 77.6873 XETA
30/09/2024 5,942 77.8022 XETA
01/10/2024 4,621 78.4686 XETA
01/10/2024 829 79.0369 CEUX
02/10/2024 5,562 78.0591 XETA
03/10/2024 3,500 75.4040 XETA
03/10/2024 2,000 77.7063 CEUX
04/10/2024 6,190 76.7446 XETA

 

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 04 October 2024 therefore amounts to 39,699 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-september-2024.

 

 

Berlin, 07 October 2024

 

Scout24 SE

 

The Management Board


