EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

17.11.2025

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 10 November 2025 until and including 14 November 2025, a total number of 8,234 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 10/11/2025 358 92.5385 CEUX 10/11/2025 295 93.3166 XETA 14/11/2025 2,381 88.1158 CEUX 14/11/2025 2,691 88.1027 TQEX 14/11/2025 2,509 88.0379 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 14 November 2025 therefore amounts to 666,372 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.

Berlin, 17 November 2025

