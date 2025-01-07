EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

07.01.2025 14:13:54

In the period from 30 December 2024 until and including 3 January 2025, a total number of 11,906 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 23 September 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
30/12/2024 3,250 85.0977 XETA
02/01/2025 4,377 85.9959 XETA
03/01/2025 4,279 86.0112 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 3 January 2025 therefore amounts to 319,197 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-september-2024.

Berlin, 7 January 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


