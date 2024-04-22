EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG

Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow



22.04.2024 / 17:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wienerberger AG resolves on use of 31,023 treasury shares

The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG has resolved on the use of treasury shares, in each case with the member of the Managing Board abstaining from the vote concerned in the resolution on the shares to be delivered to the respective member of the Managing Board, on 8 April 2024, on the basis of the use authorization (re-sale authorization) of treasury shares granted by the 153rd Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2022 under agenda item 9 (the "Use Authorization").

The Supervisory Board and the Managing Board of the Company, in each case with the member of the Managing Board abstaining from the vote concerning own claims with regard to the delivery of treasury shares, published a report on 8 April 2024, distributed via a pan-European electronic distribution system and available at https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html on the use of treasury shares excluding any purchase rights (subscription rights) on the basis of the Use Authorization (the "Report"). In that regard, the Supervisory Board of the Company issued its approval on 22 April 2024.

The delivery of treasury shares in the Company to the members of the Managing Board is intended to be executed by 30 April 2024.

The Company will deliver the treasury shares from its existing holdings in treasury shares. Details on the use of treasury shares are published on the Company's website at https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html.

Details on the use of treasury shares in fulfillment of the disclosure requirements pursuant to §§ 6 and 7 of the Disclosure Regulation 2018 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018) are published on the Company's website at https://www.wienerberger.com/de/investoren/aktie.html (German) and https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html (English).

Use of treasury shares:

Date of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act: 3 May 2022 (resolution published on 3 May 2022)

Beginning and expected duration of use: Delivery of treasury shares expected on or about 26 April 2024 until the end of April 2024

Type of shares: Bearer shares (ISIN AT0000831706)

Planned volume of sale: 31,023 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (approx. 0.03% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG)

Price per share (highest/lowest price): According to the terms of the applicable share-based remuneration system, the rounded average closing price of the Wienerberger share on the Vienna Stock Exchange during the last 20 trading days of the performance period - i.e. 30 November 2023 - 29 December 2023 - in the amount of EUR 28.50 per share

Type of sale: Over the counter (direct delivery to the respective managing Board members in accordance with the terms of the applicable share-based remuneration system)

Purpose of transfer: Use of treasury shares for statutory purposes and purposes in accordance with the authorization granted by the company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2022 and § 65 para. 1b last sentence of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act

Any effects of the sale on the listing of the shares: None.