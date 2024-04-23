EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

23.04.2024 10:32:16

23.04.2024 / 10:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 6th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 23 April 2024 // From 15 April 2024 until and including 19 April 2024, 243,199 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC)
04/15/2024   394 26.5771 AQEU
04/15/2024   2,765 26.6171 CEUX
04/15/2024   0   TQEX
04/15/2024   915 26.6226 XETR
04/16/2024   9,449 26.8449 AQEU
04/16/2024   48,557 26.8303 CEUX
04/16/2024   7,980 26.8442 TQEX
04/16/2024   32.202 26.8759 XETR
04/17/2024   177 26.74 AQEU
04/17/2024   4,663 26.7231 CEUX
04/17/2024   218 26.68 TQEX
04/17/2024   879 26.8161 XETR
04/18/2024   6,747 27.0117 AQEU
04/18/2024   27,375 26.9737 CEUX
04/18/2024   2,976 27.074 TQEX
04/18/2024   7,902 27.0283 XETR
04/19/2024   9,931 26.796 AQEU
04/19/2024   55,497 26.7984 CEUX
04/19/2024   10,608 26.8046 TQEX
04/19/2024   13,964 26.8178 XETR

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 19 April 2024 amounts to 1,247,139 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE
The Management Board

 


Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
