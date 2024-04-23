EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information



23.04.2024 / 10:32 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 6th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 23 April 2024 // From 15 April 2024 until and including 19 April 2024, 243,199 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 04/15/2024 394 26.5771 AQEU 04/15/2024 2,765 26.6171 CEUX 04/15/2024 0 TQEX 04/15/2024 915 26.6226 XETR 04/16/2024 9,449 26.8449 AQEU 04/16/2024 48,557 26.8303 CEUX 04/16/2024 7,980 26.8442 TQEX 04/16/2024 32.202 26.8759 XETR 04/17/2024 177 26.74 AQEU 04/17/2024 4,663 26.7231 CEUX 04/17/2024 218 26.68 TQEX 04/17/2024 879 26.8161 XETR 04/18/2024 6,747 27.0117 AQEU 04/18/2024 27,375 26.9737 CEUX 04/18/2024 2,976 27.074 TQEX 04/18/2024 7,902 27.0283 XETR 04/19/2024 9,931 26.796 AQEU 04/19/2024 55,497 26.7984 CEUX 04/19/2024 10,608 26.8046 TQEX 04/19/2024 13,964 26.8178 XETR

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 19 April 2024 amounts to 1,247,139 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE

The Management Board