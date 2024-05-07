EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

07.05.2024 11:33:47

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 8th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 7 May 2024 // From 29 April 2024 until and including 3 May 2024, 434,838 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC)
04/29/2024   4,646 25.4558 AQEU
04/29/2024   26,623 25.4754 CEUX
04/29/2024   1,890 25.4116 TQEX
04/29/2024   11,778 25.5046 XETR
04/30/2024   15,353 24.7738 AQEU
04/30/2024   72,982 24.7436 CEUX
04/30/2024   10,268 24.7722 TQEX
04/30/2024   76,397 24.6702 XETR
05/02/2024   21,391 23.5869 AQEU
05/02/2024   69,179 23.6160 CEUX
05/02/2024   15,643 23.5122 TQEX
05/02/2024   93,787 23.4897 XETR
05/03/2024   1,514 23.4622 AQEU
05/03/2024   9,206 23.3810 CEUX
05/03/2024   456 23.5704 TQEX
05/03/2024   3,725 23.4810 XETR

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 3 May 2024 amounts to 2,061,383 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE
The Management Board

 


