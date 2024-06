EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information



04.06.2024 / 13:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 12th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 4 June 2024 // From 27 May 2024 until and including 31 May 2024, 241,908 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 05/27/2024 7,532 23.9235 AQEU 05/27/2024 22,726 23.8972 CEUX 05/27/2024 5,125 23.9276 TQEX 05/27/2024 41,599 23.8958 XETR 05/28/2024 2,683 23.9957 AQEU 05/28/2024 8,626 23.9707 CEUX 05/28/2024 1,016 23.9769 TQEX 05/28/2024 12,675 23.9670 XETR 05/29/2024 9,074 24.0356 AQEU 05/29/2024 29,947 24.0167 CEUX 05/29/2024 4,318 24.0364 TQEX 05/29/2024 52,548 24.0357 XETR 05/30/2024 1,042 24.0672 AQEU 05/30/2024 3,848 24.0562 CEUX 05/30/2024 597 24.0832 TQEX 05/30/2024 695 24.0419 XETR 05/31/2024 5,309 24.0936 AQEU 05/31/2024 10,803 24.0193 CEUX 05/31/2024 2,028 24.1090 TQEX 05/31/2024 19,717 24.0786 XETR

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 31 May 2024 amounts to 3,156,120 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE

The Management Board