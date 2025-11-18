Zalando Aktie

18.11.2025 14:29:23

EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

18.11.2025 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 2nd INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 18 November 2025 // From 10 November 2025  until and including 14 November 2025, 1,799,892 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 6 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC)
10/11/2025   287,287 22.6238 XETA
10/11/2025   174,827 22.6260 CEUX
10/11/2025   21,070 22.7052 TQEX
10/11/2025   27,314 22.5585 AQEU
11/11/2025   302,696 22.7320 XETA
11/11/2025   183,382 22.5721 CEUX
11/11/2025   23,169 22.5140 TQEX
11/11/2025   28,032 23.0100 AQEU
12/11/2025   81,970 23.0553 XETA
12/11/2025   71,881 23.1435 CEUX
12/11/2025   15,465 23.2613 TQEX
12/11/2025   476 22.8761 AQEU
13/11/2025   18,387 23.5576 XETA
13/11/2025   17,086 23.5568 CEUX
13/11/2025   6,322 23.5635 TQEX
13/11/2025   334 23.7146 AQEU
14/11/2025   322,317 23.0350 XETA
14/11/2025   191,752 23.0366 CEUX
14/11/2025   23,734 23.0713 TQEX
14/11/2025   2,391 23.0137 AQEU

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 6 November 2025 until and including 14 November 2025 amounts to 2,711,306 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE
The management board

 


18.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2231876  18.11.2025 CET/CEST

