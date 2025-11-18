EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information



18.11.2025 / 14:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 2nd INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 18 November 2025 // From 10 November 2025 until and including 14 November 2025, 1,799,892 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 6 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 10/11/2025 287,287 22.6238 XETA 10/11/2025 174,827 22.6260 CEUX 10/11/2025 21,070 22.7052 TQEX 10/11/2025 27,314 22.5585 AQEU 11/11/2025 302,696 22.7320 XETA 11/11/2025 183,382 22.5721 CEUX 11/11/2025 23,169 22.5140 TQEX 11/11/2025 28,032 23.0100 AQEU 12/11/2025 81,970 23.0553 XETA 12/11/2025 71,881 23.1435 CEUX 12/11/2025 15,465 23.2613 TQEX 12/11/2025 476 22.8761 AQEU 13/11/2025 18,387 23.5576 XETA 13/11/2025 17,086 23.5568 CEUX 13/11/2025 6,322 23.5635 TQEX 13/11/2025 334 23.7146 AQEU 14/11/2025 322,317 23.0350 XETA 14/11/2025 191,752 23.0366 CEUX 14/11/2025 23,734 23.0713 TQEX 14/11/2025 2,391 23.0137 AQEU

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 6 November 2025 until and including 14 November 2025 amounts to 2,711,306 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE

The management board