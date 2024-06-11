EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

11.06.2024 10:30:03

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 13th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 11 June 2024 // From 3 June 2024 until and including 7 June 2024, 314,065 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC)
06/03/2024   4,546 24.3740 AQEU
06/03/2024   19,703 24.3331 CEUX
06/03/2024   2,680 24.3666 TQEX
06/03/2024   21,814 24.3495 XETR
06/04/2024   1,500 24.1646 AQEU
06/04/2024   6,568 24.1905 CEUX
06/04/2024   680 24.2196 TQEX
06/04/2024   11,574 24.2001 XETR
06/05/2024   5,845 24.0443 AQEU
06/05/2024   22,490 24.0360 CEUX
06/05/2024   3,106 24.0005 TQEX
06/05/2024   38,559 24.0634 XETR
06/06/2024   10,897 24.1132 AQEU
06/06/2024   35,929 24.0770 CEUX
06/06/2024   4,918 24.0744 TQEX
06/06/2024   48,256 24.0825 XETR
06/07/2024   4,370 23.9238 AQEU
06/07/2024   25,618 23.8206 CEUX
06/07/2024   2,781 23.9458 TQEX
06/07/2024   42,231 23.9054 XETR

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 7 June 2024 amounts to 3,470,185 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE
The Management Board

 


