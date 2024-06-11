EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 13th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 11 June 2024 // From 3 June 2024 until and including 7 June 2024, 314,065 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 06/03/2024 4,546 24.3740 AQEU 06/03/2024 19,703 24.3331 CEUX 06/03/2024 2,680 24.3666 TQEX 06/03/2024 21,814 24.3495 XETR 06/04/2024 1,500 24.1646 AQEU 06/04/2024 6,568 24.1905 CEUX 06/04/2024 680 24.2196 TQEX 06/04/2024 11,574 24.2001 XETR 06/05/2024 5,845 24.0443 AQEU 06/05/2024 22,490 24.0360 CEUX 06/05/2024 3,106 24.0005 TQEX 06/05/2024 38,559 24.0634 XETR 06/06/2024 10,897 24.1132 AQEU 06/06/2024 35,929 24.0770 CEUX 06/06/2024 4,918 24.0744 TQEX 06/06/2024 48,256 24.0825 XETR 06/07/2024 4,370 23.9238 AQEU 06/07/2024 25,618 23.8206 CEUX 06/07/2024 2,781 23.9458 TQEX 06/07/2024 42,231 23.9054 XETR

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 7 June 2024 amounts to 3,470,185 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE

The Management Board