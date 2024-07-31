EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.07.2024 / 17:50 CET/CEST

BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons EDIP Performance Share Award 2021-23 - vesting BP p.l.c. announces that, on 30 July 2024, the vesting of shares previously awarded to the following Executive Directors of BP p.l.c. under the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan ("EDIP") occurred. The remuneration committee of the board of BP p.l.c. determined that 75% of the shares awarded under the EDIP Performance Share Award 2021-23 would vest. The rationale behind this determination is detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report contained in BP's Annual Report and Form 20-F 2023. Under the EDIP plan rules, the number of shares detailed below will be retained for a further period of three years before their release to the beneficiary. Vested amount Shares representing tax liabilities Released amount Murray Auchincloss 965,813 454,841 510,972 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Murray Auchincloss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares sold to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs pursuant to the vesting of an award made under the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£4.594114



Volume(s)

454,841



d) Aggregated information

- Volume



- Price



- Total

454,841



£4.594114



£2,089,591.41

e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Murray Auchincloss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the vesting of an award made under the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan, following adjustments for tax and dividends. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Nil consideration



Volume(s)

510,972

d) Aggregated information

- Volume



- Price



- Total

510,972



Nil consideration. Market value £4.5165 per share



Nil. Market value £2,307,805.04

e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

