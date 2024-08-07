07.08.2024 13:00:18

EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.08.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Hina Nagarajan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)
Volume(s)

£4.28675
5,000

 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
5,000
 
£4.28675
 
£21,433.75
 
e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


07.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
End of News EQS News Service




93403  07.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1963163&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen

07.08.24 BP Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 BP Buy UBS AG
30.07.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.24 BP Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.07.24 BP Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 5,07 -1,07% BP plc (British Petrol)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließlich etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen