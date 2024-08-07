|
07.08.2024 13:00:18
EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
