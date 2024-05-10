10.05.2024 11:26:31

EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Pablo Ciano, Purchase of 104.730 shares as an automatic reinvestment of dividends in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan).




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.05.2024 / 11:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Pablo
Last name(s): Ciano

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction




Purchase of 104.730 shares as an automatic reinvestment of dividends in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
38.1221 EUR 3992.5275 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
38.1221 EUR 3992.5275 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE EUROPE DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL)
MIC: CEUX


10.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91381  10.05.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899093&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Nachrichten