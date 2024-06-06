|
06.06.2024 08:59:50
EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Christian Kullmann, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
92203 06.06.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Evonik AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06.06.24
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Thomas Wessel, buy (EQS Group)
|
06.06.24
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Thomas Wessel, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
06.06.24
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Christian Kullmann, buy (EQS Group)
|
06.06.24
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Christian Kullmann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.06.24
|MDAX aktuell: Am Nachmittag Gewinne im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel: MDAX steigt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.24
|MDAX-Wert Evonik-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Evonik von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.24
|MDAX-Papier Evonik-Aktie: Dieser Dividende blicken Evonik-Aktionäre entgegen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Evonik AGmehr Analysen
|31.05.24
|Evonik Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.05.24
|Evonik Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.24
|Evonik Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.24
|Evonik Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.05.24
|Evonik Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.05.24
|Evonik Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.05.24
|Evonik Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.24
|Evonik Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.24
|Evonik Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.05.24
|Evonik Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.24
|Evonik Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.24
|Evonik Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.24
|Evonik Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.05.24
|Evonik Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.24
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.23
|Evonik Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12.07.23
|Evonik Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.07.23
|Evonik Reduce
|Baader Bank
|04.07.23
|Evonik Reduce
|Baader Bank
|30.06.23
|Evonik Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.05.24
|Evonik Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.05.24
|Evonik Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.24
|Evonik Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.24
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Evonik Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Evonik AG
|18,55
|-0,88%