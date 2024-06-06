EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Christian Kullmann, buy

06.06.2024 08:59:50

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Christian
Last name(s): Kullmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
18.735 EUR 8430.75 EUR
18.735 EUR 8430.75 EUR
18.74 EUR 10307.00 EUR
18.74 EUR 10307.00 EUR
18.77 EUR 61190.20 EUR
18.77 EUR 938.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.7578531 EUR 99604.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com



 
