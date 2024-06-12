Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
12.06.2024 14:33:28

EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Maike Schuh, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2024 / 14:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Maike
Last name(s): Schuh

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
18.925 EUR 908.40 EUR
18.925 EUR 21385.25 EUR
18.93 EUR 19914.36 EUR
18.935 EUR 58130.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.931785 EUR 100338.46 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92351  12.06.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923741&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Evonik AGmehr Nachrichten