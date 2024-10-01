Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 13:41:15

EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Maike Schuh, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2024 / 13:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Maike
Last name(s): Schuh

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
20.94 EUR 99988.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.94 EUR 99988.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com



 
