26.02.2024 10:14:13

EQS-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Craig Cordola, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.02.2024 / 10:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Craig
Last name(s): Cordola

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: US3580291066

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
19.265 USD 1926.50 USD
19.265 USD 1926.50 USD
19.27 USD 1927.00 USD
19.27 USD 1927.00 USD
19.27 USD 3854.00 USD
19.27 USD 1927.00 USD
19.28 USD 2217.20 USD
19.28 USD 2217.20 USD
19.28 USD 1928.00 USD
19.28 USD 1928.00 USD
19.275 USD 1927.50 USD
19.285 USD 3857.00 USD
19.285 USD 1928.50 USD
19.28 USD 1928.00 USD
19.285 USD 1928.50 USD
19.295 USD 1929.50 USD
19.295 USD 19295.00 USD
19.295 USD 19295.00 USD
19.295 USD 19295.00 USD
19.295 USD 13506.50 USD
19.295 USD 19295.00 USD
19.295 USD 19295.00 USD
19.295 USD 15436.00 USD
19.29 USD 1929.00 USD
19.29 USD 3800.13 USD
19.305 USD 1930.50 USD
19.305 USD 1930.50 USD
19.305 USD 1930.50 USD
19.305 USD 1930.50 USD
19.315 USD 30904.00 USD
19.315 USD 30904.00 USD
19.325 USD 30920.00 USD
19.325 USD 30920.00 USD
19.325 USD 30920.00 USD
19.325 USD 9662.50 USD
19.325 USD 30920.00 USD
19.325 USD 30920.00 USD
19.325 USD 30920.00 USD
19.325 USD 30920.00 USD
19.325 USD 27055.00 USD
19.325 USD 9662.50 USD
19.325 USD 27441.50 USD
19.33 USD 1933.00 USD
19.33 USD 1933.00 USD
19.33 USD 1933.00 USD
19.335 USD 1933.50 USD
19.34 USD 3868.00 USD
19.34 USD 1934.00 USD
19.34 USD 1934.00 USD
19.34 USD 1934.00 USD
19.345 USD 5803.50 USD
19.325 USD 1932.50 USD
19.33 USD 1933.00 USD
19.325 USD 15846.50 USD
19.325 USD 5411.00 USD
19.325 USD 1932.50 USD
19.325 USD 1932.50 USD
19.325 USD 1932.50 USD
19.325 USD 1932.50 USD
19.325 USD 1932.50 USD
19.335 USD 1933.50 USD
19.335 USD 1933.50 USD
19.335 USD 1933.50 USD
19.335 USD 1933.50 USD
19.335 USD 1933.50 USD
19.335 USD 1933.50 USD
19.35 USD 1935.00 USD
19.35 USD 1935.00 USD
19.35 USD 1935.00 USD
19.35 USD 1935.00 USD
19.345 USD 1934.50 USD
19.35 USD 1935.00 USD
19.35 USD 3579.75 USD
19.35 USD 270.90 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.3158 USD 611268.1800 USD

e) Date of the transaction
23/02/2024; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


26.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




89839  26.02.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1844519&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.mehr Nachrichten