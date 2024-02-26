EQS-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Craig Cordola, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.02.2024 / 10:13 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Craig Last name(s): Cordola





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius Medical Care AG

b) LEI

549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: US3580291066





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



19.265 USD 1926.50 USD



19.265 USD 1926.50 USD



19.27 USD 1927.00 USD



19.27 USD 1927.00 USD



19.27 USD 3854.00 USD



19.27 USD 1927.00 USD



19.28 USD 2217.20 USD



19.28 USD 2217.20 USD



19.28 USD 1928.00 USD



19.28 USD 1928.00 USD



19.275 USD 1927.50 USD



19.285 USD 3857.00 USD



19.285 USD 1928.50 USD



19.28 USD 1928.00 USD



19.285 USD 1928.50 USD



19.295 USD 1929.50 USD



19.295 USD 19295.00 USD



19.295 USD 19295.00 USD



19.295 USD 19295.00 USD



19.295 USD 13506.50 USD



19.295 USD 19295.00 USD



19.295 USD 19295.00 USD



19.295 USD 15436.00 USD



19.29 USD 1929.00 USD



19.29 USD 3800.13 USD



19.305 USD 1930.50 USD



19.305 USD 1930.50 USD



19.305 USD 1930.50 USD



19.305 USD 1930.50 USD



19.315 USD 30904.00 USD



19.315 USD 30904.00 USD



19.325 USD 30920.00 USD



19.325 USD 30920.00 USD



19.325 USD 30920.00 USD



19.325 USD 9662.50 USD



19.325 USD 30920.00 USD



19.325 USD 30920.00 USD



19.325 USD 30920.00 USD



19.325 USD 30920.00 USD



19.325 USD 27055.00 USD



19.325 USD 9662.50 USD



19.325 USD 27441.50 USD



19.33 USD 1933.00 USD



19.33 USD 1933.00 USD



19.33 USD 1933.00 USD



19.335 USD 1933.50 USD



19.34 USD 3868.00 USD



19.34 USD 1934.00 USD



19.34 USD 1934.00 USD



19.34 USD 1934.00 USD



19.345 USD 5803.50 USD



19.325 USD 1932.50 USD



19.33 USD 1933.00 USD



19.325 USD 15846.50 USD



19.325 USD 5411.00 USD



19.325 USD 1932.50 USD



19.325 USD 1932.50 USD



19.325 USD 1932.50 USD



19.325 USD 1932.50 USD



19.325 USD 1932.50 USD



19.335 USD 1933.50 USD



19.335 USD 1933.50 USD



19.335 USD 1933.50 USD



19.335 USD 1933.50 USD



19.335 USD 1933.50 USD



19.335 USD 1933.50 USD



19.35 USD 1935.00 USD



19.35 USD 1935.00 USD



19.35 USD 1935.00 USD



19.35 USD 1935.00 USD



19.345 USD 1934.50 USD



19.35 USD 1935.00 USD



19.35 USD 3579.75 USD



19.35 USD 270.90 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



19.3158 USD 611268.1800 USD





e) Date of the transaction

23/02/2024; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction





Name: NYSE MIC: XNYS





