05.01.2024 10:21:00

EQS-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG: Dr. Silke Maurer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2024 / 10:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Silke
Last name(s): Maurer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI
529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
194.40 EUR 18273.60 EUR
194.45 EUR 31500.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
194.4316 EUR 49774.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.01.2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




88629  05.01.2024 CET/CEST





