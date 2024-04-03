EQS-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG: Peter Kameritsch, Purchase of MTU shares with a holding period of 4 years (in fulfillment of a contractual investment obligation as part of the long-term incentive)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.04.2024 / 14:53 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Kameritsch





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI

529900807L67JY81RD65

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of MTU shares with a holding period of 4 years (in fulfillment of a contractual investment obligation as part of the long-term incentive)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



237.638149 EUR 283502.31 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



237.638149 EUR 283502.31 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





03.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

