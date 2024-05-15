15.05.2024 17:30:53

EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Dr. Britta Giesen, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.05.2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Britta
Last name(s): Giesen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
518.00 EUR 54390.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
518.0000 EUR 54390.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stock exchange Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


15.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91579  15.05.2024 CET/CEST



