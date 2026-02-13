Sartorius vz. Aktie

13.02.2026 11:12:04

EQS-DD: Sartorius AG: Ebsworth GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.02.2026 / 11:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Ebsworth GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Ph.D.
First name: David Raymond
Last name(s): Ebsworth
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SARTORIUS AG

b) LEI
529900EQV2DY4FOAMU38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007165631

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
227.50 EUR 22,750.00 EUR
227.50 EUR 22,750.00 EUR
227.60 EUR 125,180.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
227.5733 EUR 170,680.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: tradegate
MIC: XGAT


13.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Internet: www.sartorius.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103226  13.02.2026 CET/CEST





