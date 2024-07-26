26.07.2024 20:41:20

EQS-DD: Scout24 SE: Tobias Hartmann, Acceptance of an inheritance in the amount of 1,900 shares due to expiry of the deadline for rejection of inheritance on 12 June 2024. Shares of Scout24 SE in ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.07.2024 / 20:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Hartmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Scout24 SE

b) LEI
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80

b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of an inheritance in the amount of 1,900 shares due to expiry of the deadline for rejection of inheritance on 12 June 2024. Shares of Scout24 SE in a community of heirs with a person who is not subject to the notification requirements of Art. 19 MAR.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


26.07.2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




93127  26.07.2024 CET/CEST



