EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



22.12.2025 / 14:09 CET/CEST

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 15 December 2025 until and including 19 December 2025, a total number of 18,852 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 15/12/2025 1,521 86.6806 CEUX 15/12/2025 707 86.7600 TQEX 15/12/2025 1,156 86.7272 XETA 16/12/2025 2,838 86.2231 CEUX 16/12/2025 393 86.0331 TQEX 16/12/2025 959 86.2564 XETA 17/12/2025 2,290 86.0245 CEUX 17/12/2025 524 86.2128 TQEX 17/12/2025 1,043 85.8860 XETA 18/12/2025 1,946 85.7680 CEUX 18/12/2025 924 85.7942 TQEX 18/12/2025 938 85.9361 XETA 19/12/2025 1,385 85.8084 CEUX 19/12/2025 841 85.6537 TQEX 19/12/2025 1,387 85.9310 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 19 December 2025 therefore amounts to 987,495 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.

Berlin, 22 December 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board