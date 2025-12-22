Scout24 Aktie
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 15 December 2025 until and including 19 December 2025, a total number of 18,852 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 19 December 2025 therefore amounts to 987,495 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.
Berlin, 22 December 2025
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
