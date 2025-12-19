Scout24 Aktie

WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80

19.12.2025 18:21:11

EQS-DD: Scout24 SE: Dr. Hans-Holger und Annemone Albrecht, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2025 / 18:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dr. Hans-Holger und Annemone
Last name(s): Albrecht

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board and his spouse (related party)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Scout24 SE

b) LEI
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
85.50 EUR 82,935.00 EUR
85.50 EUR 165,870.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
85.5000 EUR 248,805.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com



 
102530  19.12.2025 CET/CEST





