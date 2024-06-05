EQS-News: Annual General Meeting approves all resolution proposal by a large majority

EQS-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting approves all resolution proposal by a large majority



05.06.2024 / 13:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Scout24 SE: Annual General Meeting approves all resolution proposal by a large majority

20% increased dividend of EUR 1.20 per share

Entire Supervisory Board newly elected - Andrea Euenheim joins as new member

Renewed authorization for further share buybacks

Munich / Berlin, 5 June 2024

The Annual General Meeting of Scout24 SE, which took place today in Munich, approved all resolutions proposed by the administrative bodies by a large majority. In total, 81.33% of the voting share capital of Scout24 SE was represented. The most important items on the agenda included the vote on the 20% increase in the dividend to EUR 1.20 per share, the election of all Supervisory Board members for the next regular term of office and the renewed authorization for further share buybacks.

Andrea Euenheim was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board. She succeeds Dr Elke Frank, who was not available for reelection. The other five Supervisory Board members, including the current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Hans-Holger Albrecht, Frank H. Lutz, Maya Miteva, Sohaila Ouffata and André Schwämmlein, were re-elected for a period of four years. The proportion of women on the Supervisory Board of Scout24 SE thus remains unchanged at 50%. Andrea Euenheim is a proven HR expert with many years of experience in listed US and German companies. She currently works as a consultant for HR strategy and corporate management. Andrea Euenheim also has extensive expertise in global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and scaling of fast-growing technology companies. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Dr Hans-Holger Albrecht was re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The Annual General Meeting also granted discharge to the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year and approved the submitted remuneration report.

In his speech, CEO Tobias Hartmann reported on the strategic development of the successful three-sided marketplace and the extensive product portfolio for all market participants. "When we talk about the need for digitization of real estate, we are at the forefront of driving the continued transformation. ImmoScout24 was founded to bring listings to the internet. Today, we are a digital market network with tailored services for seekers, homeowners and agents. In the current market environment, agents are more relevant than ever: They provide transparency and orientation to homeowners and seekers, and we are fully committed to their future success.”

In his speech, Dr Dirk Schmelzer, CFO of Scout24 SE, explained the persistently successful financial and economic development of the Group. He showed how the high-performance product portfolio and operating leverage are driving particularly the profitability in all three business segments. This is reflected in growing margins, rising earnings per share and increasing dividends. He also addressed the topic of sustainability. "After the important investment year 2022, we have returned to the path of increasing profitability as planned. We want to continue this development in the coming years. 2023 was a very successful financial year for Scout24 with double-digit growth rates in revenue and earnings. And the ordinary operating EBITDA margin has also shown significant growth since the fourth quarter of 2022."

Dr Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, summed up the new election of the Supervisory Board: "The very good development of Scout24 is a joint achievement of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board and the entire workforce. Each individual member of the Supervisory Board is committed to Scout24 in a special way. The intensive and constructive cooperation in the Supervisory Board as a whole and in its committees is an expression of this commitment. Dr Elke Frank has decided not to stand for a further term of office for professional reasons. I would like to take this opportunity to thank her warmly once again for her commitment over the past few years. We are delighted to have found a successor in Andrea Euenheim, who will also complement the existing expertise in the Supervisory Board. We would like to express our gratitude for the renewed confidence in us to continue to develop Scout24 successfully together with the Management Board within the coming years - for customers, employees and shareholders."

The detailed voting results and additional material on the Annual General Meeting are available on the Scout24 SE website at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.

About Scout24

Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers – and we have been doing so for 25 years. With more than 19 million users per month on the website or in the app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitize the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up an ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX and the DAX50 ESG. Further information is available on LinkedIn. Since 2012, ImmoScout24 has also been active in the Austrian real estate market.





Contact for Investor Relations

Filip Lindvall

Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 30 24301 1917

E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

Contact for media

Viktoria Götte

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 89 262024943

E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com

