EQS-News: EVN’s wind power expansion is progressing as planned

EQS-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EVN’s wind power expansion is progressing as planned



28.04.2026 / 13:06 CET/CEST

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EVN made further substantial progress on the expansion of its wind power capacity during the first half of 2025/26. The commissioning of the wind park in Gnadendorf (28.8 MW) and the performance increase through the repowering of the wind park in Prellenkirchen (47.6 MW) raised the group’s installed wind power capacity to 561 MW. These projects underscore the consistent pursuit of the growth path for wind power as well as EVN’s ambition to reach the 770 MW expansion goal by 2030.

The further realisation of EVN’s wind power strategy is also reflected in the current construction of two new wind parks and two further repowering projects. These four projects have a planned combined output of roughly 67 MW.

As part of the Strategy 2030, EVN is investing EUR 1bn annually in the transformation of the energy system. The expansion of wind power is an integral part of these plans. In addition to the continuous expansion of renewable electricity generation, investment focal points include, in particular, the expansion and digitalisation of the network infrastructure, an increase in battery storage capacities and the further development of the e-charging infrastructure.

These measures underscore EVN’s position as one of the leading providers of renewable energy in Austria and demonstrate the continuation of the company’s organic growth in stable, long-term oriented and largely regulated business areas.