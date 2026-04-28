EVN Aktie

EVN für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 74105 / ISIN: AT0000741053

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.04.2026 13:06:23

EQS-News: EVN’s wind power expansion is progressing as planned

EQS-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EVN’s wind power expansion is progressing as planned

28.04.2026 / 13:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVN made further substantial progress on the expansion of its wind power capacity during the first half of 2025/26. The commissioning of the wind park in Gnadendorf (28.8 MW) and the performance increase through the repowering of the wind park in Prellenkirchen (47.6 MW) raised the group’s installed wind power capacity to 561 MW. These projects underscore the consistent pursuit of the growth path for wind power as well as EVN’s ambition to reach the 770 MW expansion goal by 2030.

The further realisation of EVN’s wind power strategy is also reflected in the current construction of two new wind parks and two further repowering projects. These four projects have a planned combined output of roughly 67 MW.

As part of the Strategy 2030, EVN is investing EUR 1bn annually in the transformation of the energy system. The expansion of wind power is an integral part of these plans. In addition to the continuous expansion of renewable electricity generation, investment focal points include, in particular, the expansion and digitalisation of the network infrastructure, an increase in battery storage capacities and the further development of the e-charging infrastructure.

These measures underscore EVN’s position as one of the leading providers of renewable energy in Austria and demonstrate the continuation of the company’s organic growth in stable, long-term oriented and largely regulated business areas.


28.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Phone: +43-2236-200-12294
E-mail: info@evn.at
Internet: www.evn.at
ISIN: AT0000741053
WKN: 074105
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2316862

 
End of News EQS News Service

2316862  28.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EVN AG (Energie-Versorgung Niederösterreich AG)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EVN AG (Energie-Versorgung Niederösterreich AG)

mehr Analysen
03.04.26 EVN Barclays Capital
06.01.26 EVN verkaufen Baader Bank
30.12.25 EVN kaufen Erste Group Bank
18.12.25 EVN Reduce Baader Bank
08.12.25 EVN verkaufen Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EVN AG (Energie-Versorgung Niederösterreich AG) 28,75 0,17% EVN AG (Energie-Versorgung Niederösterreich AG)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 17
25.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.04.26 KW 17: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.04.26 KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt konnte am Dienstag moderat zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich etwas nach unten. Der Dow kommt im Dienstagshandel kaum vom Fleck. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen