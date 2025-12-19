EQS-News: HORNBACH increases sales and market share in 9M 2025/26 and Q3 – adjusted EBIT down EUR 7.3 million in Q3, 9M at previous year’s level

EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

HORNBACH increases sales and market share in 9M 2025/26 and Q3 – adjusted EBIT down EUR 7.3 million in Q3, 9M at previous year’s level



Group net sales of EUR 5,138 million in 9M 2025/26 ahead of previous year's figure (+3.8%) – Q3 sales grew by +2.2%

HORNBACH Baumarkt increased 9M sales by 4.0% gaining further market share in Germany and across Europe

Four new DIY store openings in 2025/26 – current financial year brings further investments in future organic expansion

Adjusted EBIT of EUR 299.5 million in 9M at previous year's level – Q3 recorded a shortfall of EUR 7.3 million, bringing EBIT down to EUR 27.3 million

Full-year guidance for 2025/26 continues to apply: adjusted EBIT expected at previous year's level

Table 1: Key figures HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group

Q3 2025/26: September 1, 2025 to November 30, 2025; 9M 2025/26: March 1, 2025 to November 30, 2025

(in EUR million, unless otherwise stated) Q3 2025/26 Q3 2024/25 ± in % 9M 2025/26 9M 2024/25 ± in % Net sales 1,538.7 1,505.1 2.2 5,137.8 4,950.8 3.8 of which HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Subgroup 1,443.5 1,407.9 2.5 4,847.1 4,659,2 4.0 - Germany 664.1 661.6 0.4 2,275.6 2,228.0 2.1 - Other Europe 779.4 746.4 4.4 2,571.6 2,431.1 5.8 Like-for-like sales growth in %1) 0.2 2.0 2.6 1.1 of which HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH Subgroup 95.4 98.1 (2.7) 291.2 295.4 (1.4) Gross profit 526.7 511.2 3.0 1,784.0 1,713.1 4,1 Gross margin (as % of net sales) 34.2 34.0 34.7 34.6 EBIT 26.6 34.9 (23.8) 299.2 301.0 (0.6) Adjusted EBIT2) 27.3 34.6 (21.0) 299.5 300.0 (0.2) Adjusted EBIT margin in % 1.8 2.3 5.8 6.1 Consolidated earnings before taxes 13.8 23.8 (41.9) 257.4 266.1 (3.3) Consolidated net incomebefore minority interests 10.2 17.7 (42.2) 189.1 198.5 (4.7) Earnings per HORNBACH Holding share

(basic/diluted, in EUR) 0.64 1.06 (39.2) 11.39 11.84 (3.8) Investments (CAPEX) 60.1 56.0 7.5 166.8 107.2 55.6

1) in constant currencies; includes sales from all stores that have been open for at least one year as well as sales from online shops

2) adjusted to exclude non-operating income and expenses, e.g. impairment losses on assets, income from disposals of properties, income from write-ups of assets impaired in previous years

Rounding up or down may lead to discrepancies between percentages and totals. Percentage figures calculated on basis of EUR 000s.

Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, December 19, 2025.

The HORNBACH Group (HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group; ISIN: DE0006083405) increased its sales by 3.8% to EUR 5,137.8 million in the first nine months (9M) of the financial year. Of these, around 94% were contributed by the HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Subgroup, which raised its sales by 4.0% and further expanded its market share across its European markets. At EUR 299.5 million, the Group's adjusted EBIT in 9M 2025/26 was almost on par with the previous year (EUR 300.0 million). In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025/26, Group sales rose by 2.2% to EUR 1,538.7 million despite a persistently weak consumer environment. This growth was also driven by new locations, of which three were opened in Q3 2025/26. On a like-for-like basis, however, sales grew more weakly than expected, meaning that it was not possible to fully offset higher costs. As a result, adjusted EBIT in Q3 2025/26 at EUR 27.3 million was down EUR 7.3 million on the previous year (EUR 34.6 million). For the full year 2025/26, HORNBACH continues to expect sales at or slightly above* the previous year's level (EUR 6,200 million) and adjusted EBIT** at the level of the 2024/25 financial year (EUR 269.5 million).

Erich Harsch, CEO of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, commented: “The consumer environment remains challenging, and a noticeable turnaround has yet to materialize. This is also reflected in the recently subdued sales performance in Germany. In this environment, HORNBACH is benefitting from its geographic diversification across nine European countries and its relevance to both private and professional customers. Our successful interconnected retail strategy continues to contribute to overall growth. On this basis, we continue to outperform the sector and have been able to steadily expand our market shares across markets throughout the current year.”

Albrecht Hornbach, CEO of HORNBACH Management AG, stated: “We have a proven business model and, despite the on-going challenges, view good growth opportunities for the DIY sector in Europe. That is why we continue investing in expansion. In the third quarter, we opened new DIY and garden stores in Austria and Romania, as well as our third BODENHAUS specialist store in Germany. In the coming years, we plan to expand into Serbia, where we see great potential given the growing need for renovation and rising purchasing power. We are also aiming to grow in the building materials trade – in March 2026, we are planning to acquire another location in Saarland (Germany).”

Net sales in the HORNBACH Baumarkt Subgroup up 4.0% – market share increased

HORNBACH Baumarkt, the largest operating Subgroup, increased 9M 2025/26 net sales by 4.0% to EUR 4,847.1 million (9M 2024/25: EUR 4,659.2 million). On a like-for-like basis and exchange rate adjusted, sales were up 2.6% (9M 2024/25: +1.1%). In Germany, 9M 2025/26 sales increased by 2.1% to EUR 2,275.6 million (9M 2024/25: EUR 2,228.0 million), while like-for-like sales grew by 0.7% (9M 2024/25: +0.4%). Sales outside Germany rose by 5.8% to EUR 2,571.6 million (9M 2024/25: EUR 2,431.1 million), and on a like-for-like and currency-adjusted basis by 4.3% (9M 2024/25: +1.8%). The share of international sales in the total revenue of the HORNBACH Baumarkt Subgroup increased to 53.1% (9M 2024/25: 52.2%).

Both in Germany and in other European countries, HORNBACH Baumarkt grew faster than the industry as a whole and was able to further expand its market share. In the 2025 calendar year to date (January to October), the market share of HORNBACH Baumarkt (GfK3)) in Germany rose to 15.7% (+0.6 ppt), in Austria to 17.6% (+0.4 ppt)), in Czechia to 38.8% (+1.1 ppt), in the Netherlands to 29.1% (+1.3 ppt) and in Switzerland to 15.1% (+0.6 ppt).

The proportion of online sales (including Click & Collect) in the total sales of the HORNBACH Baumarkt Subgroup grew to 12.9% in 9M 2025/26 (9M 2024/25: 12.4%). Compared to the previous year’s period, online sales increased by 8.1% to EUR 625.2 million. Direct delivery and Click & Collect equally contributed to growth.

Given the ongoing weakness of the construction sector in Germany, sales at the HORNBACH Baustoff Union Subgroup, which currently operates 39 building materials stores in southwestern Germany and in France near the border, were slightly below the prior-year level at EUR 291.2 million in 9M 2025/26 (9M 2024/25: EUR 295.4 million).

Four new DIY store openings – further investments in future growth

As of November 30, 2025, the Subgroup operated a total of 173 DIY stores and garden centres, three specialist hard flooring stores, as well as online shops in nine European countries. In the current financial year, four new DIY and garden centres were opened: Duisburg, Germany (March 26, 2025), Bucharest-Colentina, Romania (September 3, 2025), Eisenstadt, Austria (September 5, 2025), and Timi?oara, Romania (October 1, 2025). A DIY store in Mainz-Kastel (Germany), which was closed in July 2025, reopened under the BODENHAUS brand on November 1, 2025.

In 9M 2025/26, the HORNBACH Group increased its capital expenditure by 55.6% to EUR 166.8 million (9M 2024/25: EUR 107.2 million). In addition to the construction and fitting out of new DIY store locations, this also includes investments in land for future organic growth. Plans for the coming years include expanding into Serbia, among other initiatives.

Adjusted EBIT in 9M 2025/26 almost at previous year's level – decline in earnings in Q3

The encouraging growth in sales and gross profit in 9M 2025/26 offset the higher costs incurred during this period. Adjusted EBIT for the HORNBACH Group was therefore almost on par with the previous year at EUR 299.5 million (9M 2024/25: EUR 300.0 million). In Q3 2025/26, gross profit grew by 3.0% due to sales growth and a slight improvement in the gross margin, but this was not enough to offset the higher costs. Although personnel costs increased by 3.3% in Q3 2025/26, reflecting a deceleration compared to the first half of the financial year as anticipated, they continued to outpace the growth rate of gross profit. In addition to salary increases, the rise is also attributable to the increase in the number of employees as a result of expansion. This was compounded by higher operating and material costs, particularly for maintenance and IT infrastructure. Overall, adjusted EBIT declined by EUR 7.3 million to EUR 27.3 million in Q3 2025/26.

Net income down due to lower financial result

Net income fell by EUR 9.3 million to EUR 189.1 million in 9M 2025/26. This was mainly due to the decline in the financial result by EUR 6.9 million to EUR -41.8 million (9M 2024/25: EUR -34.9 million). Lower interest income, higher interest expenses and negative currency effects contributed to this. Earnings per share for HORNBACH Holding were therefore slightly below the previous year's level at EUR 11.39 (9M 2024/25: EUR 11.84).

The forecast for the full year 2025/26 continues to apply

The original forecast from May 21, 2025 continues to apply. The Group still expects net sales for the 2025/26 financial year to be at or slightly above* the previous year’s level (EUR 6,200 million), and adjusted EBIT to be** at the level of the 2024/25 financial year (EUR 269.5 million).

Guidance nomenclature:

* Sales: “At previous year's level” = -2% to +2% | “Slight” = +/- 2% to +/-6% | “Significant” = changes of = > +/-6%.

** Adj. EBIT: “At previous year's level” = -5% to +5% | “Slight” = +/- 5% to +/-12% | “Significant" = > +/-12%.

Table 2: Miscellaneous key figures HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group

November 30, 2025 February 28, 2025 ± Shareholders’ equity as % of total assets 47.1% 44.1% Number of retail stores 1764) 172 +4 Sales areas of retail stores in 000 m² (BHB)5) 2,116 2,064 +2.5% Number of HORNBACH Baustoff Union outlets 39 39 ±0 Number of employees6) 25,535 25,329 +0.8%

3) GfK definition: DIY stores bigger than 1,000 sqm; data available for Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Czech Republic

4) Of which 173 HORNBACH DIY stores with garden centers and three BODENHAUS outlets

5) Sales area BHB: Closed building (warm or cold): 100%; covered open space (cold): 50%; building material drive-in (cold): 50%; non-covered open space (cold): 25%.

6) Number of employees as of balance sheet date, including passive employees

Note

The Quarterly Statement of the HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group for Q3/9M 2025/26 is available online at: www.hornbach-holding.de.

The analyst and investor update call is scheduled for 8:30 AM CET today, December 19, 2025 (English). A live broadcast is accessible via the following link: https://hornbach.engagestream.companywebcast.com/2025-12-19.

About HORNBACH Group

The HORNBACH Group is an independent, family-run retail group managed by HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. Its largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 176 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries (as of December 19, 2025). The HORNBACH Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders’ merchant company with 39 locations in southwestern Germany and France, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the 2024/25 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2025), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of EUR 6.2 billion, making it one of the top five retailers for DIY and garden products in Europe. The Group has around 25,000 employees.





