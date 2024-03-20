|
20.03.2024 15:36:49
EQS-News: Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 30 April 2024
|
EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Today, Commerzbank AG has published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The event will take place virtually without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies based on the authorisation in the Articles of Association granted by a large majority of last year's Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will begin at 10.00 a.m. CET and will be transmitted live on the corporate webpage of Commerzbank for registered and legitimate shareholders. As was the case last year, shareholders or their proxies will have the opportunity to actively participate live with the right to speak and to ask questions at the event. As in previous years, the speech of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manfred Knof and the statement of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jens Weidmann will be transmitted live and will be available publicly on 30 April 2024 from 10.00 a.m. CET at www.commerzbank.com/agm.
The letter to the shareholders from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board was recently published and made available online at www.commerzbank.com/agm together with the full text version of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2024 including the agenda and explanations of each item. In addition, the advance manuscripts of the speech by the CEO and of the main points addressed by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board are expected to be available on the same webpage from 23 April 2024.
Of particular note are the following items on the agenda:
Resolution on the use of distributable profits (item 2)
Authorisation to execute share buybacks (items 7 and 8)
Further information is available in the convocation of the Annual General Meeting published today at www.commerzbank.com/agm.
Press contact
Investors’ contact
About Commerzbank
Disclaimer
20.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (069) 136 20
|Fax:
|-
|E-mail:
|newsroom@commerzbank.com
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|WKN:
|CBK100
|Indices:
|DAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1863251
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1863251 20.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Commerzbankmehr Nachrichten
|
20.03.24
|Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 30 April 2024 (EQS Group)
|
20.03.24
|EQS-News: Commerzbank lädt zur Hauptversammlung am 30. April 2024 ein (EQS Group)
|
20.03.24
|EQS-News: Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 30 April 2024 (EQS Group)
|
19.03.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: DAX beendet die Dienstagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.24
|Commerzbank-Aktie freundlich: Rekordgewinn in 2024 angestrebt (dpa-AFX)
|
19.03.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.24
|XETRA-Handel: Anleger lassen LUS-DAX steigen (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.24
|Handelsblatt-Tagung Bankenaufsicht: Commerzbank registriert mehr Cyberangriffe - und arbeitet Kontoraub auf (Handelsblatt)
Analysen zu Commerzbankmehr Analysen
|23.02.24
|Commerzbank Buy
|UBS AG
|20.02.24
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.24
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.02.24
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.24
|Commerzbank Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.02.24
|Commerzbank Buy
|UBS AG
|20.02.24
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.24
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.02.24
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.24
|Commerzbank Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.02.24
|Commerzbank Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.24
|Commerzbank Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.02.24
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.02.24
|Commerzbank Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.02.24
|Commerzbank Buy
|UBS AG
|19.02.24
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.24
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.11.23
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.11.23
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.11.23
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.24
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.24
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.24
|Commerzbank Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.02.24
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.24
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Commerzbank
|12,42
|0,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt höher -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordjagd fort. Die Wall Street befindet sich im Plus. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich aufwärts.