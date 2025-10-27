EQS-News: Nordex Group raises its outlook for Full Year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance following strong preliminary Q3 figures

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast

Nordex Group raises its outlook for Full Year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance following strong preliminary Q3 figures



27.10.2025 / 19:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 27 October 2025. The Nordex Group today announced an upward revision to its full-year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance.

The EBITDA margin is now expected to be in the range of 7.5 – 8.5%, compared to the previous guidance of 5.0 – 7.0%. This adjustment follows a review of preliminary third-quarter 2025 financial results and the updated full year forecast.

The improved outlook was driven by strong operational execution across the two segments – projects and service business – supported by a stable macroeconomic environment.

Preliminary Q3/2025 EBITDA reached EUR 136 million, with a margin of 8.0%, significantly up from EUR 72 million and 4.3% in Q3/2024. Revenues for the quarter are expected to be approximately EUR 1,706 million, broadly in line with the prior year (Q3/2024: EUR 1,671 million), reflecting seasonal dynamics and temporary supplier related delays in Türkiye.

Nordex ended the third quarter with EUR 1,378 million in cash, compared to EUR 1,151 million at the end of Q4/2024, leading to free cash flow generation of EUR 298 million in 9 months 2025 (9M/2024: Nil). Nordex expects positive free cash flow generation to continue in Q4 partly driven by additional profits, order intake momentum and continued working capital improvement.

All other elements of the full-year guidance remain unchanged:

Sales: EUR 7.4 – EUR 7.9 billion

EUR 7.4 – EUR 7.9 billion EBITDA margin: 7.5 to 8.5% (up from 5.0 to 7.0%)

7.5 to 8.5% (up from 5.0 to 7.0%) Working Capital Ratio: below -9%

below -9% CAPEX: ~EUR 200 million

Commenting on the update, José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group, said: "Our teams have delivered exceptionally well in Q3, and the results reflect the strength of our execution in the projects and service segments. For the remainder of the year, we remain confident that we will be able to deliver a significant step up in profitability compared to 2024 levels, now guiding at a level of 7.5 to 8.5%. We remain focused on driving profitable growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Nordex will release its full results for the third quarter 2025 on November 4, 2025.

Management Board will hold an analyst and investor call to present preliminary Q3/2025 results and the rationale behind the upgraded Full Year 2025 EBITDA margin outlook at 8.30 a.m. CET on October 28, 2025.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact for press inquiries:



Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: 040 / 300 30 – 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

asiehler@nordex-online.com

Nordex SE

Rafaela Gunzburger

Phone: +49 (0)152 041 43 62

rgunzburger@nordex-online.com