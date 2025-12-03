Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
03.12.2025 07:30:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 118 MW order in Poland
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 3 December 2025. An international independent power producer has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 20 N149/5.X wind turbines to be supplied for a project in Poland. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for up to 15 years, ensuring long-term operational reliability and optimized performance for the wind farm.
The names of the customer and of the wind farm are not disclosed.
To date, the Nordex Group has installed over 600 wind turbines in Poland, representing a total installed capacity of 1.7 GW.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets, in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
03.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2238938
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2238938 03.12.2025 CET/CEST
