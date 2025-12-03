EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 118 MW order in Poland

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group secures 118 MW order in Poland



03.12.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 3 December 2025. An international independent power producer has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 20 N149/5.X wind turbines to be supplied for a project in Poland. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for up to 15 years, ensuring long-term operational reliability and optimized performance for the wind farm.

The names of the customer and of the wind farm are not disclosed.

To date, the Nordex Group has installed over 600 wind turbines in Poland, representing a total installed capacity of 1.7 GW.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets, in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com