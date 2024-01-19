19.01.2024 23:05:05

EQS-News: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages British American Tobacco p.l.c. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - BTI

ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages British American Tobacco p.l.c. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - BTI

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65aacf81da846f373deaca63.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 19, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) resulting from allegations that British American Tobacco may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

65aacf81da846f373deaca63_1SO WHAT: If you purchased British American Tobacco securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20894 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On December 6, 2023, British American Tobacco posted an announcement on its website which stated, in pertinent part, “in 2023, we will take an accounting non-cash adjusting impairment charge of around £25bn. This accounting adjustment mainly relates to some of our acquired U.S. combustibles brands, as we now assess their carrying value and useful economic lives over an estimated period of 30 years.”

On this news, the price of the British American Tobacco’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) fell by $2.68 per ADR, or 8.49%, to close at $31.54 on December 6, 2023.  

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


