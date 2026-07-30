EQS-News: Symrise reports solid H1 2026 performance with accelerating growth momentum in Q2

EQS-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Symrise reports solid H1 2026 performance with accelerating growth momentum in Q2



30.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

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Holzminden, July 30, 2026

Symrise reports solid H1 2026 performance with accelerating growth momentum in Q2 Organic sales growth accelerated to 4.5% in Q2 2026 (2.0% in H1 2026)

Adjusted EBITDA of €553 million and 21.8% adjusted EBITDA margin

Adjusted Business Free Cash Flow margin up 450 bps to 13.7% of sales

Planned acquisition of Floral Concept will strengthen position in Premium Naturals

Full year 2026 outlook reaffirmed

Symrise AG, a leading global supplier of flavors and fragrances, as well as cosmetic and functional ingredients, delivered a solid performance in the first half of 2026, with organic sales growth improving through the second quarter despite a still soft macroeconomic environment. Accelerated organic sales growth was supported by continued strength in Food & Beverage, Consumer Fragrance and Aroma Molecules, well supported by rebounding momentum in North America and Asia Pacific.

For the first six months of 2026, Symrise reported sales of €2,539 million and an organic sales growth of 2.0%. Organic sales growth accelerated to 4.5% in the second quarter. H1 adjusted EBITDA was €553 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.8%. Profitable sales growth and efficiency measures supported earnings development, partially mitigated by investments in the ONE SYM transformation and logistics costs driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Adjusted Business Free Cash Flow was up by 450 bps and reached €347 million, corresponding to a margin of 13.7%.

Symrise continued to execute its ONE Symrise Strategy and further sharpened portfolio quality by submitting a binding offer for Floral Concept. The envisaged acquisition will strengthen Symrise’s position in Premium Naturals within Fine Fragrance. At the same time, the company accelerated the next phase of its ONE SYM Transformation program to drive faster progress towards higher profitable organic sales growth. Symrise is increasingly focused on accelerating the delivery of efficiencies and strategically reinvesting these savings into growth opportunities across the business.

Dr. Jean Yves Parisot, CEO of Symrise AG, said: “We saw increasing momentum in the second quarter, driven by disciplined execution across our businesses and strong demand in Food & Beverage, Consumer Fragrance and Aroma Molecules. We also will strengthen our portfolio through the planned acquisition of Floral Concept. We will leverage our proven Naturals capabilities, built through the acquisition of Diana and successfully established in Food & Beverage, to further expand our offering in Fine Fragrance and create differentiated solutions for our customers. At the same time, we continued to accelerate the next phase of our ONE SYM Transformation to further enhance commercial excellence, innovation and digitalization to support faster profitable growth. Based on our first half performance and current momentum, we remain confident in delivering our 2026 outlook and creating durable long-term value.”

Segment Performance

Taste, Nutrition & Health

In the second quarter of 2026, the Taste, Nutrition & Health segment delivered organic sales growth of 4.9%. Reported sales increased to €782 million compared with €748 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Food & Beverage division delivered market-leading mid-single-digit organic sales growth, driven by high-single-digit organic sales growth in Savory and Naturals, and mid-single-digit organic sales growth in Sweet.

The Pet Food division reported a slight organic sales decline, reflecting continued Nutrition price normalization.

For the first half of 2026, Taste, Nutrition & Health achieved organic sales growth of 3.2%. Reported sales amounted to €1,530 million compared with €1,527 million in the prior-year period. The segment increased adjusted EBITDA to €375 million and improved the adjusted EBITDA margin by 10 basis points to 24.5%.

Scent & Care

The Scent & Care segment achieved organic sales growth of 3.8% in the second quarter of 2026. Reported sales increased to €509 million compared with €489 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Fragrance division delivered mid-single-digit organic sales growth. Fine Fragrance reported a mid-single-digit decline driven by high comparables with continuing high demand and project vitality. Consumer Fragrance delivered high-single-digit organic sales growth.

The Care & Wellness division reported a low-single-digit decline but sequentially improved over Q1, with UV filters continuing to decline mid-single-digit.

The Aroma Molecules division delivered high-single-digit organic sales growth on favorable comparables in demanding Inflation environment. Performance was driven by double-digit organic sales growth in Specialty Fragrance Ingredients and Menthol.

For the first half of 2026, Scent & Care achieved stable organic sales. Reported sales were €1,009 million compared with €1,026 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA was €178 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7%, impacted by portfolio changes and mix effects as well as increased freight and logistics costs in relation to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.



Advancing ONE Symrise Strategy and Accelerating ONE SYM Transformation

As part of its active portfolio management approach, Symrise announced the planned acquisition of Floral Concept, a premium naturals house based in Saint-Cézaire-sur-Siagne, Pays de Grasse, France. The transaction will strengthen the company's position in the attractive premium naturals market and will create an opportunity to extend its success story of naturals in flavors into fragrances. This contemplated acquisition thus matches the company’s strategy of focusing on differentiated, higher value growth opportunities.

Symrise continued to accelerate the execution of its ONE SYM Transformation program. The Company is strengthening its value chain through prioritized commercial excellence, innovation, operations and supply chain management. At the same time, Symrise is building a more scalable operating structure through standardized processes, clearer process ownership and increased digitalization across the organization.

The company reinvests efficiency gains generated by its transformation program to support future growth opportunities while maintaining its margin ambitions.



Outlook for 2026

Symrise reaffirms its full year 2026 outlook and continues to expect:

Organic sales growth of 2% to 4%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5% to 22.5%

Adjusted Business Free Cash Flow margin above 14%

The outlook is underpinned by the acceleration of our ONE SYM Transformation program and supported by strong project vitality with key customers, a solid pipeline of new solutions, and resilience in our core end markets.

About Symrise

Symrise is a global supplier of flavors and fragrances, cosmetic base and active ingredients, and functional ingredients. Its customers include manufacturers of perfume, cosmetics, food and beverages, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and producers of dietary supplements and pet food.

With sales of around €4.9 billion in the 2025 financial year, the company is one of the world’s leading providers. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group has more than 100 sites in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Asia, North America and Latin America.

Together with its customers, Symrise develops new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that have become an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked. Symrise – always inspiring more...

www.symrise.com