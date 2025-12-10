TUI Aktie
WKN DE: TUAG50 / ISIN: DE000TUAG505
|
10.12.2025 08:00:04
EQS-News: TUI Group: Full-year results to 30 September 2025
|
EQS-News: TUI AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
10 December 2025
TUI GROUP
FULL-YEAR RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2025
FY25 UNDERLYING EBIT EXCEEDING GUIDANCE, FY26 TO DELIVER FURTHER GROWTH –
NEW DIVIDEND POLICY ANNOUNCED WITH STARTER DIVIDEND FOR FY25
FY26 Guidance7
Mid-Term Ambitions
FY25 KEY FINANCIALS
FY25 FULL YEAR RESULTS
NET DEBT & CAPITAL ALLOCATION
We have delivered another year of strong financial progress, reducing our net debt position by €0.3bn to €1.3bn. This improvement was driven in particular by higher operating cash flow. Based on this improvement in net debt and the increase in underlying EBITDA, our net leverage ratio4 improved from 0.8x to 0.6x in FY25 and significantly below the 1.6x in FY19. This improvement reflects both the significant progress we have made operationally, and the proactive measures we have taken to strengthen our balance sheet. During the year we have taken further steps to enhance our financial profile. We successfully refinanced and upsized our sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) with a volume of c. €2.0bn (previously €1.65bn) and 5-year tenor as our core financing instrument. Additionally, we issued a €250m Schuldschein (promissory note) with a coupon of c. 4% and 3.5-year average tenor which was upsized to €295.5m in August 2025 to repay ship and aircraft leases early and take ownership of the assets. Most recently in November 2025, we further strengthened our financial profile through the early redemption at par of the outstanding c. €118m convertible bonds issued in FY21 with a coupon of 5%, which was originally due in 2028.
We remain firmly committed to our capital allocation framework. Our focus is on driving profitable growth and improving cash flow through organic growth, disciplined investment and portfolio optimisation. Our disciplined investment strategy for FY26e includes net investments of €860m to €900m. Over 60% of Hotels & Resorts investments will be directed into growth, especially in RIU and Robinson and be fuelled by vertical integration. We are also strengthening competitiveness in Markets + Airline through fleet modernisation with B737 MAX aircraft, alongside investments in Cruises (Marella Cruises), IT and other strategic areas. We expect investments from FY27 onwards to be broadly in line with FY26e levels, subject to Boeing deliveries and financing.
We are targeting a further strengthening of our balance sheet metrics with net leverage to improve to below 0.5x in the medium-term.
The significant operational and financial progress we have made has been recognised by all three major rating agencies during the year, which have returned us to BB/Ba territory and thereby already achieving our mid-term target. S&P upgraded us to BB-, Moody’s to Ba3, and Fitch with an inaugural rating at BB. All three agencies assign a stable outlook.
NEW DIVIDEND POLICY
In line with our previous guidance and following our significant operational progress and substantial improvements to our financial profile including the full hand-back of German state aid, we are pleased to announce our new shareholder return strategy.
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board recommend a starter dividend of €0.10 per share for FY25. Subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting on 10 February 2026, shareholders holding shares at close of business on that date will receive dividend payment on 13 February 2026. From FY26 onwards we propose a dividend payout ratio of 10-20% of underlying EPS2.
Our enhanced financial strength now enables us to deliver meaningful returns to shareholders while maintaining the operational flexibility needed to capitalise on growth opportunities and to further improve leverage. This strategy represents a sustainable, long-term approach carefully designed to align with TUI's group structure, cash flow profile, and shareholder expectations.
The balanced approach demonstrates our confidence in the business and our commitment to creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. It marks our transformation into a more resilient, profitable, and shareholder-focused organisation.
FUEL/FOREIGN EXCHANGE
Our strategy of hedging the majority of our jet fuel and currency requirements for future seasons gives us increased certainty of costs when planning capacity and pricing. Our current hedged positions for the coming winter and summer seasons are in line with our expectations. The table below highlights the percentage of our forecast requirement that is currently hedged for Euros, US Dollars, and Jet Fuel for our Markets + Airline, which account for over 90% of our Group currency and fuel exposure.
*Position at 30 November 2025
CURRENT TRADING (an overview table is provided in the appendix)
Holiday Experiences5
Hotels & Resorts – Our diversified hotel portfolio of well-recognised differentiated brands continues to report strong demand, enabling us to achieve higher rates while expanding our offering. Our hotels provide top quality and service at scale, driving high customer satisfaction with a CSAT of 8.719. The addition of new hotels combined with a reduced level of closures for renovation means available bed nights11 are up +3% for H1 FY26. Despite increased capacity, booked occupancy12 remains high and broadly in line at -1%pt, demonstrating the strength of underlying demand and popularity of our product. Pricing momentum remains robust, with average daily rates13 higher for H1 FY26 up +4%. We expect the Canaries, Egypt, Cape Verde as well as the Caribbean to be the most popular destinations during H1 FY26.
Cruises – Our Cruises segment continues to deliver strong growth, driven by strategic capacity expansion through our TUI Cruises joint venture. Since last year, we have strengthened our fleet to 18 ships with the addition of two new vessels, enhancing our competitive position against the background of a strong trading environment. This expansion enables us to provide +13% more available passenger cruise days14 for H1 FY26. We believe our differentiation in Cruises is a strong driver of our high rates of customer satisfaction and NPS20 with Hapag-Lloyd achieving an NPS of 92, Mein Schiff 84, and Marella Cruises 72. The strength of demand, coupled with our diverse cruise offering ranging from premium all-inclusive to luxury to expeditions, means that despite the expansion of capacity we are achieving notably higher occupancies16 up +5%pts for H1 FY26. At the same time average daily rates15 remain in line even with an increased mix of TUI Cruises and Marella Cruises products versus the premium-priced Hapag-Lloyd ships, demonstrating the strong trading environment and appeal of our portfolio. For the winter schedule, Mein Schiff will operate 8 ships offering itineraries to the Canaries, the Caribbean, Central America, Northern Europe, the Emirates and Asia. Hapag-Lloyd’s 5-vessel programme will focus on Northern Europe, the Baltic Sea, The Americas, the Caribbean, Africa, the Indian Ocean and notably the semi-circumnavigation of Antarctica. Marella Cruises will operate five ships throughout the Mediterranean, the Canaries and the Caribbean during this period.
TUI Musement – The expansion of our Tours and Activity business remains on track, targeting global capacity growth through an expanded portfolio of experiences across sun-and-beach as well as city destinations, and integrating a new multi-day experiences category to our portfolio. For H1 FY26, we anticipate our experience business, which includes excursions, activities, and attraction tickets, to grow by a mid-single digit percentage. Our transfers business, which provides destination support services to our guests, is expected to develop in line with our Markets + Airline volume projections for the same period.
Markets + Airline6
Winter 2025/26 – We are pleased to report a solid pipeline of 3.2m bookings for the season to date. Booked revenue is up at +1%. We have seen positive booked revenue momentum in recent weeks with higher demand particularly over the Black Friday period, demonstrating our resilience in a competitive market environment. Revenue growth is driven by an improvement in ASP which continues to track higher across our main markets, partly mitigating cost pressures and highlighting that our customers recognise and value our product offer. Booked revenue is +2% ahead in both of our key markets UK and Germany, demonstrating resilient customer demand in our core markets.
Demand for our short- and medium-haul destinations remains the primary driver of bookings, with the Canaries, Egypt, Mainland Spain and Cape Verde leading bookings as our most popular destinations. In long-haul, Thailand has seen the highest increase in demand, with Mexico and the Dominican Republic once again key winter getaways. Although representing a small part of our programme, bookings for Jamaica has seen a marked decline in recent weeks following the hurricane which affected the island at the end of October.
Summer 2026 – Early indications for the season are positive with booked revenue well ahead in what remains a challenging operating environment. Our traditional short- and medium-haul destinations continue to lead bookings with Greece, the Balearics and Türkiye once again proving to be the go-to summer getaways for our customers.
SUSTAINABLITY (ESG)
As an industry-leading Group, we want to set the standard for sustainability in the market. Our near-term targets align with Paris Agreement goals: by 2030, we aim to reduce CO2 emissions per air passenger by 24% (CO2e/rpk)21, cut cruise emissions by 27.5% (tCO2e)22, and reduce hotel emissions by 46.2% (tCO2e)22 compared to 2019 levels. These targets are validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), ensuring they reflect current climate science findings. In FY25 we delivered on our SBTi targets across all three segments, achieving reductions versus our FY19 baseline of -7.8% (-0.9%pts improvement vs. FY25 target) in Airline, -5.5% (-2.5%pts improvement vs. FY25 target) in Cruises and -17.5% (-2.5%pts improvement vs. FY25 target) in Hotels & Resorts, demonstrating our commitment to measurable climate action. Building on this progress, we're committed to achieving net-zero emissions across our operations and supply chain as well as becoming a circular business by 2050 at the latest.
We are making strong progress in achieving our sustainability agenda across the business. Recent achievements include:
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Our unique business model focuses on integration and differentiation across Holiday Experiences and Markets + Airline. Our strategy is embedded in one central customer ecosystem, underpinned by our Sustainability Agenda and by our people. We are accelerating profitable growth by maximising customer lifetime value and leveraging synergies using our Markets + Airline distribution powerhouse to drive superior performance in Holiday Experiences. We are transforming TUI into a scalable, platform-based global curated leisure marketplace, offering more products to more customers through integrated brands. We are building a more agile, cost-efficient business with higher speed to market, delivering additional shareholder value.
Our Holiday Experiences (Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, TUI Musement) strategy focusses on asset-right, profitable growth in differentiated content, serving global demand.
Hotels & Resorts - We are driving growth by expanding our portfolio of twelve differentiated brands across new and existing destinations through ownership, our joint ventures, the TUI Global Hotel Fund as well as management and franchise contracts. Our signed pipeline of over 70 hotels includes more than 55 asset-light management and franchise hotels, reinforcing our strategy of delivering profitable growth with lower capital intensity operations. Growth investment into owned hotels targets ROIC significantly above 11% after three years.
As a next step in developing new vertically integrated destination clusters, we signed a strategic alliance agreement with the Sultanate of Oman's Tourism Development Company OMRAN Group to position Oman as a leading year-round sun-and-beach destination. The long-term partnership centres on constructing and operating a first cluster of five new hotels in Salalah under leading TUI hotel brands, welcoming guests from as early as winter 2028. Oman will contribute land and capital to a joint venture (OMRAN 45%, TUI 45%, private investor 10%), while TUI contributes its expertise in hotel operations, distribution, airlines, and experiences, driving end-to-end profitability through our vertically integrated model. OMRAN will also become a 1.4% strategic shareholder in TUI, acquiring newly issued shares at €9.50 per share with a 3-year lock-up period. In exchange, TUI will receive its 45% stake in the joint venture as contribution in kind, with no cash contribution required.
Cruises - Growth is driven by investment into new-build ships through our TUI Cruises JV. Following the successful launch of Mein Schiff 7 (June 2024) and Mein Schiff Relax (March 2025), we will welcome Mein Schiff Flow in June/July 2026. Both Mein Schiff Relax and Mein Schiff Flow are expected to deliver €35m-€40m EAT (TUI 50% share) per annum. We have recently optimised our fleet strategy by transferring two new-build slots from Marella Cruises to TUI Cruises, (delivery scheduled FY31 and FY33), harnessing TUI Cruises’ robust financial position and proven growth capabilities. This reallocation reinforces our long-term growth ambitions in the UK and Northern European markets, while Marella Cruises continues its successful UK operations with its proven existing fleet.
TUI Musement - We target global capacity growth expanding our portfolio of experiences and transfers. Our product strategy focusses on differentiation, curated products, improved quality and identifying opportunities to capture further value, with own branded experiences as a key growth and profit driver. We continue to commercialise our TUI Musement distribution platform, with a multi-channel strategy selling direct to customer, via TUI Markets, and other travel providers. These initiatives are expected to deliver low double-digit CAGR in experiences and slight growth per annum in transfers, generating overall low double-digit underlying EBIT growth per annum for the segment.
Markets + Airline - We have accelerated our transformation, focused on creating one scalable business centred on transformation of the tour operator and the commercialisation of the airline. These two platforms maximise vertical integration and generate profitable growth while driving operational excellence, implementing lean structures, creating operational efficiencies and reducing overheads. The transformation is designed to deliver underlying EBIT margin improvement to above 3% in the mid-term. The programme comprises of benefits from both growth and cost reduction measures. The substantial cost saving programme totals €250m broken down into 60% savings from overheads and cost reductions complemented by 40% savings from operational excellence initiatives. Full savings are expected to crystalise in FY28e, with 30% savings delivered in FY26e, accelerating to 60% in FY27e. To support the programme, we anticipate incurring implementation costs until FY27e of which €39m have been incurred in FY25 with €50m-€60m to come in FY26e.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping search, with customers moving from search engines to AI-powered platforms for personalised answers. Our strategy is twofold: for OTA/search engine customers, we are making TUI content "AI-visible" and "AI-bookable" through AEO (Answer engine optimisation), GEO (Generative Engine Optimisation) and strategic partnerships. For brand-specific customers, we focus on differentiated content and making our brands "AI-friendly" by scaling reviews, videos, and photos. AI also enables a fully connected trip from inspiration to in-destination experiences leveraging our data to deliver hyper-personalised offers and seamless connectivity only TUI can provide.
Our global platforms strategy transforms TUI from local operations into an integrated global business through a modular, layer-by-layer approach (sourcing, production, sales), accelerating delivery, while ensuring we are AI-ready. Our recent Mindtrip partnership exemplifies this. Customers can now use AI to plan and seamlessly book complete travel packages in one place via the "Book with TUI" button, while also benefiting from the added security of TUI's comprehensive crisis support and traveller protection that comes with package holidays.
ANNUAL REPORT AND FY25 RESULTS INVESTOR & ANALYST VIDEO WEBCAST
Our Annual Report for the financial year 2025 and the accompanying results presentation can be found on our corporate website: www.tuigroup.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results. A conference call and video webcast will take place on 10 December 2025 at 09:00 GMT / 10:00 CET. Further details are provided on our website.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR FY26
TUI Group will hold its Annual General Meeting and publish its Q1 FY26 Report on 10 February 2026.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
1 Since the merger of TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC in 2014
2 The calculation of underlying earnings per share is provided under “Group performance indicators used in the Executive Board remuneration system” in the Annual Report 2025
3 Adjusted free cash flow after dividend
4 Net Leverage ratio defined as net debt (financial liabilities plus lease liabilities less cash & cash equivalents less other current financial assets) divided by Underlying EBITDA
5 H1 FY26 trading data (excluding Royalton in Hotels & Resorts) as of 30 November 2025 compared to H1 FY25 trading data
6 Bookings as of 30 November 2025 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk
7 Provided acknowledging the current trading environment as well as prevailing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties
8 Underlying EBIT has been adjusted for gains on disposal of investments, major gains and losses from the disposal of assets, major restructuring and
9Reported EBIT comprises earnings before net interest result, income tax and results from the measurement of interest hedges
10The reconciliation of loss/earnings before tax to underlying EBIT, is provided under “Alternative performance indicators” in the Annual Report 2025
11 Number of hotel days open multiplied by beds available (Group-owned and leased hotels)
12 Occupied beds divided by available beds (Group-owned and -leased hotels)
13 Board and lodging revenue divided by occupied bed nights (Group-owned and -leased hotels)
14 Number of operating days multiplied per berths available on the operated ships
15 TUI Cruises: Ticket revenue divided by achieved passenger cruise days. Marella Cruises: Revenue (stay on ship inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises) divided by achieved passenger cruise days
16 Achieved passenger cruise days divided by available passenger cruise days
17 Share of online sales
18 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online)
19 CSAT = Customer satisfaction score, rated on a scale ranging from 0 to 10 (ideal result)
20 NPS = Net promoter score, ranging from -100 to +100 (-100 to 0: critical; 0 to +50: neutral to satisfactory; +50 to +100: excellent
21 CO2e per revenue passenger kilometre
22 Absolute CO2e
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
This announcement contains various statements relating to TUI Group's and TUI AG's future development. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, they are not guarantees of future performance since our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include market fluctuations, the development of world market prices for commodities and exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic or political environment. TUI does not intend to and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or developments after the date of this announcement.
10.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 566-1425
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 566-1096
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@tui.com
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG505
|WKN:
|TUAG50
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|2242540
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2242540 10.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TUI AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10.12.25
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
10.12.25
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX am Mittwochnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.12.25
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Tui schwächelt nach gutem Lauf - Ausblick und Dividende im Blick (dpa-AFX)
|
10.12.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: MDAX zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
10.12.25
|ROUNDUP: Tui erwartet Entspannung bei Reisepreisen - erste Dividende seit Corona (dpa-AFX)
|
10.12.25
|MDAX-Papier TUI-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in TUI von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
10.12.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen MDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
10.12.25
|Tui zahlt erste Dividende seit Corona (dpa-AFX)