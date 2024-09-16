|
16.09.2024 17:00:04
EQS-PVR: BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
Issuer Name
UK or Non-UK Issuer
2. Reason for Notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
6. Date on which Issuer notified
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
13. Place Of Completion
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
16.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1988933 16.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
18.09.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18.09.24
|Börse Europa in Rot: So steht der STOXX 50 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 fällt am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.09.24
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.24
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.24
|Börse Europa in Grün: STOXX 50 mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|12.09.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.24
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.24
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.08.24
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.05.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.02.24
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|4,88
|-0,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed schraubt Leitiznsen um 50 Basispunkte herunter: Dow Jones schließt etwas schwächer -- ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger reagieren mit Zukäufen auf den Fed-Leitzinsentscheid. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.