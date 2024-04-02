Holding(s) in Company

02.04.2024 12:05:04

easyJet plc (EZJ)
02-Apr-2024 / 11:05 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Mar-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Mar-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.491598

6.054745

9.546343

72362236

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.711416

6.421162

10.132578

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

26464378

 

3.491297

US2778562098

 

2278

 

0.000301

Sub Total 8.A

26466656

3.491598%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

307194

0.040526

Physical Option

17/01/2029

n/a

5398

0.000712

Sub Total 8.B1

 

312592

0.041238%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

02/04/2024

N/A

Cash

23990648

3.164951

Swaps

17/04/2024

N/A

Cash

250000

0.032981

Swaps

29/04/2024

N/A

Cash

1496435

0.197416

Swaps

02/07/2024

N/A

Cash

27081

0.003573

Swaps

08/07/2024

N/A

Cash

875604

0.115514

Swaps

12/07/2024

N/A

Cash

75173

0.009917

Swaps

24/07/2024

N/A

Cash

5721000

0.754739

Swaps

26/07/2024

N/A

Cash

3951345

0.521279

Swaps

31/07/2024

N/A

Cash

2057

0.000271

Swaps

30/08/2024

N/A

Cash

97292

0.012835

Swaps

31/10/2024

N/A

Cash

79699

0.010514

Swaps

18/11/2024

N/A

Cash

17006

0.002244

Swaps

02/12/2024

N/A

Cash

64944

0.008568

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

7816

0.001031

Swaps

25/02/2025

N/A

Cash

93411

0.012323

Swaps

28/02/2025

N/A

Cash

185569

0.024481

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

52345

0.006906

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

6926867

0.913823

Swaps

01/04/2025

N/A

Cash

11638

0.001535

Swaps

15/04/2025

N/A

Cash

88453

0.011669

Swaps

06/05/2025

N/A

Cash

12993

0.001714

Swaps

17/07/2025

N/A

Cash

903

0.000119

Swaps

13/10/2025

N/A

Cash

149172

0.019679

Swaps

07/11/2025

N/A

Cash

146164

0.019283

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

745082

0.098294

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

379661

0.050087

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

63530

0.008381

Swaps

03/01/2029

N/A

Cash

31100

0.004103

Swaps

04/01/2029

N/A

Cash

40000

0.005277

Sub Total 8.B2

 

45582988

6.013507%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Bofa Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.090327

5.626368%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

29-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 313057
