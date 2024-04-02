easyJet plc (EZJ)

Holding(s) in Company



02-Apr-2024 / 11:05 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 28-Mar-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 29-Mar-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.491598 6.054745 9.546343 72362236 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.711416 6.421162 10.132578 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 26464378 3.491297 US2778562098 2278 0.000301 Sub Total 8.A 26466656 3.491598% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 307194 0.040526 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 5398 0.000712 Sub Total 8.B1 312592 0.041238% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 02/04/2024 N/A Cash 23990648 3.164951 Swaps 17/04/2024 N/A Cash 250000 0.032981 Swaps 29/04/2024 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 27081 0.003573 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 12/07/2024 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 24/07/2024 N/A Cash 5721000 0.754739 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 2057 0.000271 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 97292 0.012835 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 79699 0.010514 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 17006 0.002244 Swaps 02/12/2024 N/A Cash 64944 0.008568 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 7816 0.001031 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 93411 0.012323 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 185569 0.024481 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 52345 0.006906 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 6926867 0.913823 Swaps 01/04/2025 N/A Cash 11638 0.001535 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 12993 0.001714 Swaps 17/07/2025 N/A Cash 903 0.000119 Swaps 13/10/2025 N/A Cash 149172 0.019679 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 146164 0.019283 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 745082 0.098294 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 379661 0.050087 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 63530 0.008381 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Sub Total 8.B2 45582988 6.013507% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc Bank of America Corporation Bofa Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.090327 5.626368% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 29-Mar-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

