Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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11.11.2026 04:00:02
Intel vs. SK Hynix: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy?
The race for semiconductor dominance is shifting as chipmakers reinvent their business models for an artificial intelligence(AI)-centric future. You might be weighing whether to back Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) or SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) for your portfolio.
Intel is a legacy giant attempting a massive turnaround by expanding its manufacturing footprint to serve external clients. Meanwhile, SK Hynix has become a critical player in the memory market, providing the storage essential for modern computing. Comparing these two involves balancing a domestic manufacturing pivot against a high-growth memory specialist.
Intel designs and manufactures a wide range of technology, including processors and accelerators for data centers, PCs, and edge devices. Within the semiconductor stocks industry, the company is shifting toward a foundry model to produce chips for other designers. Its direct customers include distributors, computer manufacturers, and cloud service providers, and it maintains co-marketing programs with various partners to drive product adoption.
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Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
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Analysen zu Intel Corp.
|10.11.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.01.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.25
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|56,34
|8,14%
|SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
|872,00
|10,66%
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