Intel Aktie

Intel ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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11.11.2026 04:00:02

Intel vs. SK Hynix: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy?

The race for semiconductor dominance is shifting as chipmakers reinvent their business models for an artificial intelligence(AI)-centric future. You might be weighing whether to back Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) or SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) for your portfolio.

Intel is a legacy giant attempting a massive turnaround by expanding its manufacturing footprint to serve external clients. Meanwhile, SK Hynix has become a critical player in the memory market, providing the storage essential for modern computing. Comparing these two involves balancing a domestic manufacturing pivot against a high-growth memory specialist.

Intel designs and manufactures a wide range of technology, including processors and accelerators for data centers, PCs, and edge devices. Within the semiconductor stocks industry, the company is shifting toward a foundry model to produce chips for other designers. Its direct customers include distributors, computer manufacturers, and cloud service providers, and it maintains co-marketing programs with various partners to drive product adoption.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intel Corp. 56,34 8,14% Intel Corp.
SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs) 872,00 10,66% SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)

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