Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.12.2025 23:08:34

IPhone Air Sees Sharpest Early Resale Value Drop In Years, New Data Shows

(RTTNews) - Apple's (AAPL) iPhone Air is seeing a big drop in resale value right after its launch, more than any recent iPhone model. In fact, some versions are losing almost half their original price within just ten weeks.

According to new data from SellCell, which looked at real-time trade-in offers from over 40 buyback companies in the U.S., there's a pretty stark difference between the iPhone 17 lineup and the Air model.

The findings indicate that the iPhone 17 series has an average price drop of 34.6 percent, which is actually better than the 39 percent decline we saw with last year's iPhone 16.

On the other hand, the iPhone Air has struggled a lot more, with an average decline of 44.3 percent across all its storage options. The depreciation ranges from 40.3 percent to 47.7 percent, and the 1TB version is the worst offender among all devices looked at.

SellCell points out that no iPhone has lost value this quickly since the iPhone 14 Plus and some iPhone 13 mini models.

On a brighter note, the higher-end iPhone 17 Pro Max variants are holding up much better, with depreciation rates between 26.1 and 30.3 percent, and all the Pro models managed to stay under 40 percent.

In stark contrast, the iPhone Air is sitting at the bottom of the list. Unlike the iPhone 17 series, which seems to stabilize around the tenth week, the Air's value keeps dropping, hinting at a shaky resale market for Apple's latest mid-tier device.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

04.12.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.12.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.11.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 239,50 -1,70% Apple Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX letztlich fester -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester - Kräftiges Plus in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der DAX legte im Donnerstagshandel ebenso zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen. In Asien notierten die Börsen überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen