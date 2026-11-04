Is Apple Stock a Buy Right Now?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has soared this year, posting the best performance among the "Magnificent Seven," as investors shifted into stocks beyond the most aggressive artificial intelligence (AI) players. Though Apple developed AI features, known as Apple Intelligence, for its devices, it was slower to roll out AI than other tech giants.

Investors, in the earliest stages of the AI boom, aimed to buy shares of companies leading in this promising technology. But this year, concerned about the sustainability of AI spending, many investors shifted toward stocks such as Apple, as well as companies beyond the AI space. And this helped Apple stock climb 24%.

Apple has experienced other challenges, such as the increase in component prices, which pushed the company to raise its prices -- and Apple just reported earnings for the first full quarter with these new prices in place.

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