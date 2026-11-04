Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
04.11.2026 09:50:01
Is Apple Stock a Buy Right Now?
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has soared this year, posting the best performance among the "Magnificent Seven," as investors shifted into stocks beyond the most aggressive artificial intelligence (AI) players. Though Apple developed AI features, known as Apple Intelligence, for its devices, it was slower to roll out AI than other tech giants.
Investors, in the earliest stages of the AI boom, aimed to buy shares of companies leading in this promising technology. But this year, concerned about the sustainability of AI spending, many investors shifted toward stocks such as Apple, as well as companies beyond the AI space. And this helped Apple stock climb 24%.
Apple has experienced other challenges, such as the increase in component prices, which pushed the company to raise its prices -- and Apple just reported earnings for the first full quarter with these new prices in place.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
09:30
|dailyAktien: Apple – Erneuter Anlauf auf das Rekordhoch (NewsTool)
|
09:30
|dailyAktien: Apple – Erneuter Anlauf auf das Rekordhoch (NewsTool)
|
04.11.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones beendet den Handel mit klaren Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 steigt (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite legt am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|29 320,00
|6,00%
|Apple Inc.
|309,80
|-0,51%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFurcht vor KI-Regulierung: ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne ein -- US-Techbörse bricht ein -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer ins Minus fallen. An der Wall Street geht es ebenso stark nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.