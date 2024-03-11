Mark Zuckerberg Claims Meta Quest Is Better Than Apple Vision Pro

(RTTNews) - Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), intensified the rivalry with Apple (AAPL) by criticizing its latest Vision Pro headset.

Zuckerberg declared confidently on Meta's Threads app, "I firmly believe that Quest is not only a better value proposition but also a superior product, unequivocally."

Responding to claims that the two products have certain similarities, Zuckerberg clarified, "We're not suggesting equivalence; rather, we're asserting Quest's supremacy."

The Facebook founder demonstrated the capabilities of Quest 3 by recording an advanced video, which also highlighted the 120-gram weight advantage of the Meta product. He added that he found Vision Pro to be very uncomfortable to use as it has "way too much weight. And it's distributed poorly."

"If our devices weigh as much as theirs in 3-5 years, or have the motion blur theirs has, or the lack of precision inputs, etc, then that means we'll have regressed significantly," the CEO stated.

He also praised Quest's field of view, motion clarity, input accuracy, and flexibility of both physical hand controllers and hand tracking offered, which distinguish it from its rivals.

Additionally, he lauded Quest 3's wireless functionality and broader field of view, compared to Vision Pro's display resolution.

"Yes, their resolution is higher, but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs that make their device worse in most ways. That's not what we aspire to." Zuckerberg said. "And yes, more resolution is better -- but trading off ergonomics and motion blur isn't a clear win when Quest's resolution is also quite good."

The billionaire argued that despite Vision Pro, worth around $3,500, offering exceptional features like dual OLED displays totaling 23 million pixels, M2 chip, 12 cameras, five sensors, six microphones, and integration with Siri, it is expensive compared to Quest which comes at a price of $499.99.

Quest 3 was launched in October last year.