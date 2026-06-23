Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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23.06.2026 18:00:00
Micron Technology Has Made a Terrific Move Before Its June 24 Earnings Report
While all eyes are on Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) fiscal 2026 third-quarter earnings report, which will be released after the market closes on June 24, the memory specialist has just announced a strategic partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Anthropic, which could be a big deal in the long run.On June 22, Micron said that its strategic agreement with Anthropic involves the design and supply of memory and storage infrastructure for AI data centers, as well as an investment in the AI company's Series H funding round (a late-stage funding round that usually takes place before a company goes public). There are a few reasons why this strategic engagement with Anthropic could be a catalyst for Micron's business in the long run.Let's take a closer look at them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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