Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333
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22.09.2026 22:15:00
Novo Nordisk Has a Fresh New Name -- but It Still Faces the Same Old Problems
In some ways, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) clearly has an image problem. It effectively created the GLP-1 weight-loss drug market when it launched Wegovy. But it quickly lost the lead in this emerging niche to competitor Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Now, Novo Nordisk has a chance to make a comeback as it launches a pill version of its GLP-1 drug. As it undertakes this effort, the company has chosen to rebrand, an odd decision at such a critical time. Here's what may be going on.
The key sentence in the company's announcement about its name change is this one: "As part of this, we will embrace the shorthand 'Novo' as our day-to-day name, while Novo Nordisk A/S remains our legal global company name." So the company isn't really changing its name; it is simply changing its branding.
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Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.06.26
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.26
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.26
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.02.26
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.02.26
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|02.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.08.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novo Nordisk
|34,06
|-1,03%
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|34,08
|-1,16%
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