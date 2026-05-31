NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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31.05.2026 14:25:00

Nvidia Recently Plowed $3.8 Billion Into These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

While investors know Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the chipmaker at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) universe, the company also invests in other companies, several of which are publicly traded.These are typically other AI companies that Nvidia partners with or that are key suppliers or customers.Nvidia's investment portfolio swelled close to $18.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of this year. During this time, Nvidia plowed $3.8 billion into two AI stocks: one it already owned and the other a new position.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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